Biden news - live: Second Syria strike halted ‘over last-minute intel’, as Trump mulls 2024 run without Pence

Joe Middleton
·1 min read
(EPA-EFE)
(EPA-EFE)

Capitol Police said they have obtained intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the Capitol on Thursday, just months after it was attacked by a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters.

The threat appears to be connected to a conspiracy theory promoted by supporters of extremist group QAnon that Trump will rise again to power on March 4, which was the presidential inauguration day until 1933, when it was moved to January 20, according to a report in The Washington Post.

It comes amid reports Donald Trump has told allies he is serious about running for president in 2024, something the former president hinted at during the Conservative Political Action Conference last Sunday.

However it is understood if he does make a come back, close aides are encouraging him to pick a running mate who will help him attract voters he lost in 2020 and not stick with his former vice-president Mike Pence, as reported by Bloomberg.

Warnings of possible QAnon threat to Capitol

Giuliani mocked for warning of dangers of misinformation

US Catholic group tells followers to avoid Johnson and Johnson vaccine

Biden criticises Texas and Mississippi governors for dropping Covid restrictions

  • Biden called off second Syria strike after last minute warning of woman and children at target site

    Joe Biden called off an airstrike on a second target in Syria at the last minute after intelligence reported the presence of a woman and children at the site. Following 10 days of deliberations, Mr Biden had ordered the Pentagon to proceed with two strikes on targets within Syria on 26 February, in response to the rocket attack against US forces in northern Iraq on 15 February. The president received an urgent warning from an aide just 30 minutes before the bombs were set to fall, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Some Fox News staff furious at ‘mini-Goebbels’ Kayleigh McEnany being hired as commentator, report says

    Former White House press secretary branded a ‘serial liar’ by critics

  • We asked governors what they want from Biden. Here’s what they told us.

    The POLITICO symposium of seven governors suggests the revival of the practical-minded center Biden extols might be attainable for his administration.

  • Priti Patel bullying case dropped after civil servant receives undisclosed settlement

    Home secretary was due before employment tribunal in September

  • Toddler Survives Fall From 12th-Story Balcony Thanks To ‘Hero’ Delivery Driver

    Nguyen Ngoc Manh was sitting in his truck waiting to deliver a package in Hanoi, Vietnam, when he heard the little girl crying above him.

  • Alec Baldwin quits Twitter again, this time over backlash to Gillian Anderson joke

    30 Rock star said platform is full of ‘a**holes’

  • Wealthy Florida Keys community of governor’s donors received Covid vaccine as rest of state struggled

    Over a thousand seniors at the Ocean Reef Club, home to many wealthy Republican donors, received both doses of the vaccine in January.

  • Myanmar protesters clash with security forces

    Protests against the military coup showed no sign of abating with more planned across the country, as Southeast Asian neighbors struggled for consensus in their efforts to end the month-long crisis.Video obtained by Reuters showed protesters using the fire extinguishers as well as smoke grenades as they retreated after shots were heard in Sanchaung in Yangon.Meanwhile, Myanmar security forces and protesters faced off in Mandalay, with protesters using a fire extinguisher to create cover and throwing objects towards police.At least 21 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government.The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) failed to make any breakthrough in a virtual meeting on Myanmar by its 10 foreign ministers. While they were united over call for restraint, only four members - Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore - called for the release of detainees including Suu Kyi.

  • D.C. National Guard Chief: Trump Pentagon Screwed Up Riot Response

    Greg Nash/ReutersBureaucratic restrictions and public-relations concerns from the Army and top Trump administration Pentagon appointees unreasonably restrained the D.C. National Guard from responding to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, its commander testified to the Senate in a dramatic Wednesday session.The Guard commander, Major General William Walker, described receiving a “frantic” phone call from the then-head of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, shortly before 2 p.m., as the breach was underway.Yet because of the restrictions from Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, and the “best military advice” of senior Army officers, Walker and his 155 Guardsmen could not respond to the scene of the insurrection for another three hours and 19 minutes—restrictions Walker pointedly noted were not placed upon him during the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, D.C.Had Walker been able to deploy to the Capitol “immediately,” as he testified he wanted, around 2 p.m.—a process he said took less than 20 minutes—“that number could have made a difference,” Walker said. “We could have helped extend the perimeter and pushed back the crowd.”FBI Director Shoots Back, Insisting Bureau Shared Intel Ahead of Capitol InsurrectionIt was perhaps the most intense moment thus far in a series of Senate hearings on Jan. 6 that have prompted dueling claims of irresponsibility, recriminations that have focused overwhelmingly on security and intelligence failures, rather than the politicians who spread the inciting lie that the Democrats stole the presidential election and hailed the violent protest called for by President Donald Trump.Army and Pentagon officials have heard this critique from Walker in the press and pushed back on it. Yet it was clear at the hearing that even senior Republican senators considered the Pentagon’s restrictions on the D.C. National Guard unacceptable.Walker described pre-insurrection letters from McCarthy, relaying instructions from Miller—whom Trump installed atop the Pentagon shortly after losing the election—that withheld from Walker the issuance of “weapons, ammunition, batons, ballistic protection equipment, to include body armor.” He did not have preapproval to mobilize a quick-reaction force of 40 Guardsmen and found it “unusual” to be denied a typical commanders’ authority to protect his own forces.As well, Walker described an instruction that afternoon from McCarthy to provide a “concept of operations” for the Guard before getting approval to shift from backing up the D.C. police and relieving beleaguered Capitol Police officers. “In 19 years, I never had that before happen,” Walker told senators. In several instances that day, Walker acted on his own initiative to muster the quick-reaction force at the D.C. Armory and get his Guardsmen protective gear, ahead of the belated approval to deploy to the Capitol.Neither Miller nor McCarthy testified. Instead, a senior Pentagon civilian, Robert Salesses, was left to effectively testify that Walker was wrong.Walker testified that two Army three-star generals, Charles Flynn and Walter Piatt, told him on Jan. 6 afternoon phone calls that they advised against sending the Guard to the Capitol because it was a poor “optics” and “could incite the crowd.” Salesses stoically said that Piatt, who is not in the chain of command, told him he never “used the word ‘optics,’” which represents the second revision in Piatt’s story, as the Army general recently acknowledged he may have indeed used that word.Walker shot back: “There were people in the room with me on that call that heard what they heard.”But Salesses’ broader point was that the restrictions Miller placed on Walker were political. “There was a lot of things that happened in the spring the department was criticized for,” Salesses said, referring to the Pentagon’s use of the National Guard to suppress the Black Lives Matter protests in Washington.Yet Salesses, questioned by Republican senators, could not explain all the Pentagon restrictions on the National Guard.The National Guard was on the streets of D.C. on Jan. 6 to support the D.C. police, in an unarmed and unarmored fashion, at 30 city traffic-control points and six Metro stations. Walker said he had to seek approval from the Pentagon to accompany the police in moving a traffic point over by a single block. The quick-reaction force, stationed initially at Joint Base Andrews just outside the district, was “not [designed] to respond to the events of the Capitol,” Salesses pleaded. “I don’t know if that’s true,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) replied, quickly prompting Walker’s agreement.Salesses also had to concede that over a half-hour passed between his account of Miller finally authorizing the Guard deployment, at 4:32 p.m., and notifying Walker of that decision at 5:08 p.m. Asked what accounted for that delay by an incredulous Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Salesses said only, “Senator, it’s an issue.”“That’s a significant problem for the future,” Blunt said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • White House withdraws Neera Tanden nomination for Cabinet post. How common is that?

    President Joe Biden had nominated her to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

  • EU vows legal response as UK moves unilaterally on Northern Ireland

    The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. Since it left the EU last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland. The British government extended a grace period for some checks on agricultural and food products imported by retailers to Northern Ireland until Oct. 1 in a move it said was necessary to ensure the free flow of goods to the British region.

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • Sussex society: The key figures at the centre of the Meghan bullying claims

    Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied members of her staff. These are the key figures at the centre of the allegations. Simon Case Briefly director of strategy at GCHQ before going on to work for the Duke of Cambridge as his private secretary (pictured below). He then returned to government, first as permanent secretary in Downing Street to Boris Johnson and then more recently as Cabinet Secretary.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Doubles Down on CDC Criticism Over Vaccine Rollout: ‘I Blame the Messaging’ (Video)

    On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Meghan McCain doubled down on her criticism regarding the vaccine rollout. Referencing the statistic that 30 percent of people in the country still don’t want to take the vaccine, McCain said she “blamed the messaging that’s been coming out of the CDC for this problem.” “I really implore our medical field and people in charge — instead of telling us what we can’t do after we get the vaccine, that nothing changes … tell me what we can do after I get the vaccine,” McCain continued. “Tell me what we can hope for, because again the messaging just seems really unclear, even for me.” McCain’s comments came after an announcement from President Biden that the U.S. would have enough doses of vaccines to inoculate all Americans by the end of May, as well as a charming viral video of Dolly Parton getting the vaccine she helped fund and a discussion that involved debating if the video would assure the public that getting vaccinated is the right thing to do. Also Read: Meghan McCain Needled for Griping About When She'll Get the COVID Vaccine: 'Viewruca Salt' “I just think we need something to hope for,” said the co-host. “It’s great that I can now be vaccinated by the Biden administration in two months, but what will change? If we’re just going to live like this forever with masks and locked down, I think people are going to get anxious about it.” Whoopi Goldberg said that while she understood McCain’s views, she thinks the “hope” her co-host is referring lies in people becoming more comfortable if they’re vaccinated — and that’s what she hopes the next group of messaging from the CDC will be. “The hope is that when folks get their vaccines they continue to wear their masks and they don’t start doing stuff before we can do it,” Goldberg said. “Because I think the biggest problem we have in this country is we have to make sure that everyone wears their masks, gets vaccinated, so we can get to a place where everyone is comfortable enough so we can go do stuff.” Watch the video below. DOLLY PARTON GETS VACCINE SHE HELPED FUND: The music legend received her first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that she helped fund with a $1 million donation—the co-hosts discuss if her taking it publicly will assure the public to get vaccinated. https://t.co/IuFqWKm9IF pic.twitter.com/Qq6oy7gA9s — The View (@TheView) March 3, 2021 var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Power Women Summit 2020 Filmmaking in COVID ","video":"703257","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Doubles Down on CDC Criticism Over Vaccine Rollout: ‘I Blame the Messaging’ (Video) At TheWrap

  • EU to extend COVID vaccine export controls as AstraZeneca shipment blocked: sources

    The European Union is planning to extend its export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday, as a shipment of AstraZeneca shots from the EU to Australia was blocked. Extending controls could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the EU. The mechanism was set up at the end of January as a reaction to vaccine makers' announcements of delays in the deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to the EU.

  • ‘This Is Fascism!’: Glenn Beck Has Absolute Meltdown Over Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss

    BlazeTVConservative radio host Glenn Beck had a full-on freakout over the so-called “cancel culture” supposedly taking aim at Dr. Seuss and classic children’s toys, calling on his listeners to “buy Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head” while they can because this is “the end of freedom in America.”Over the past couple of days, right-wing media has obsessed over the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to stop publishing six obscure books due to blatantly racist and offensive imagery, claiming this is just another example of the “woke” left “canceling” the past. Lost in the discussion, however, is the fact that it was Dr. Seuss’s own foundation that decided to discontinue the books.Beck, who just a few short years ago was “sorry about all that” regarding his right-wing conspiratorial ravings, took to his BlazeTV program on Tuesday to deliver an over-the-top warning to his audience about Dr. Seuss and Hasbro relabeling their Mr. Potato Head to Potato Head."Buy Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head because it's the end of an era. It is the end of freedom in America" pic.twitter.com/VokzfOj8b6— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 3, 2021 “They are banning Dr. Seuss books,” Beck growled. “How much more do you need to see before all of America wakes up and says, ‘This is fascism!’ This is fascism! You don’t destroy books!” (The books, of course, have not been banned. The publisher is just not going to print any new versions of the six specific books, similar to when record labels take albums out of print or, say, Disney puts select films back in the “vault.”)“What is wrong with us, America?” Beck continued to rant. “Go out and buy those books today. Find out if you can get them. Buy Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head because it's the end of an era. It is the end of freedom in America!”Prior to the Dr. Seuss kerfuffle, conservatives lost their collective minds over Mr. Potato Head, falsely believing that Hasbro was getting rid of the gender identities of the brand. The toy company, instead, is just renaming the overall brand Potato Head, while Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head dolls will remain available.Beck, who has long compared progressives to Nazis, then ominously warned that soon Americans will be “bullied to the point where you better not have that book.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Modi's ministers choose 'Made in India' vaccine over AstraZeneca

    Government ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the AstraZeneca one. India's health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticised Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.

  • Biden response to Khashoggi investigation 'shocking,' U.N. official says

    The U.N. official who investigated the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi sharply criticized President Biden’s response to the killing, saying his administration’s failure to sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a “dangerous” message to world leaders.