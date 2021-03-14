Biden news – live: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

US President Joe Biden delivers a nationally televised address to the nation on the one-year anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown (EPA)

The Biden administration is struggling to find ground with North Korea with the country failing to respond to outreach from a behind-the-scenes diplomatic push, according to a new report.

A senior Biden official told Reuters that Mr Biden has so far yielded no response from Pyongyang, raising questions about how President Joe Biden will approach concerns surrounding North Korea’s nuclear arsenal.

Domestically, the president has deployed emergency officials to help care for thousands of unaccompanied migrant teens and children despite having insisted there is no “crisis” at the border.

Elsewhere, former President Donald Trump is reported to have said Meghan Markle is “no good” following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last week but said he would be “cancelled like Piers Morgan” if he voiced his opinion.

Supporters of the Mr Trump are being mocked on Twitter after they announced Mr Trump is “getting in shape for 2024” alongside a photo of him looking forlorn in Mar-a-Lago.

On Capitol Hill, some House Democrats have made clear that they will not engage in bipartisan work with any Republican who continue to question the outcome of the presidential election.

Massachusetts freshman Representative Jake Auchincloss has said he would “throw cold water on the whole thing” if it turns out a GOP member has refused to admit that Mr Biden won the election he told NBC News.