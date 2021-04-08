Biden press conference – live: President outlines executive orders but says just the beginning on gun control

Andrew Naughtie
·1 min read
Joe Biden

Joe Biden

(AFP via Getty)

Joe Biden’s much-awaited gun control agenda is set to kick into action today as the president lines up six executive actions on what one adviser has called “the gun violence public health epidemic”. Gun safety is one of Mr Biden’s signature issues going back decades, and pressure on him to take aggressive action on it has been intensified by recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder.

That said, the White House is hedging somewhat in advance of the inevitable debate over the president’s moves. Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told CNN this morning that Mr Biden “would be the first to say this is not enough”, and signalled the next step would be to shift the onus to Capitol Hill. “Congress needs to move forward,” she said, “for example, on the bipartisan background check bills that are in front of them, because the majority of the American people believe that we need sensible gun reform.”

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called on the Biden administration to shut a detention facility where he says child migrants are being sexually assaulted. State authorities are investigating claims of abuse and neglect at the Freeman Coliseum near San Antonio, which currently houses some 1,300 people.

The LAPD are under fire over a new video that shows police officers arresting a Black man who smiled at them as they looked for an unrelated suspect. Released on the orders of a federal magistrate, the 11-minute clip shows the music producer and his girlfriend being arrested as he takes out his trash in broad daylight.

Read more:

