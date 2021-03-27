Biden news - live: President attacks Georgia over ‘Jim Crow’ voting law as Trump says he’s happier off Twitter

Biden (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Joe Biden has derided the sweeping elections bill signed into law by Republicans in Georgia - introducing tough new voting restrictions that many regard as discriminatory - as “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” and “an atrocity,” saying his Justice Department will be “taking a look” at the measure.

His predecessor, Donald Trump, has meanwhile claimed in an interview with Fox News that he actually prefers sending out press releases from his secluded Florida resort home of Mar-a-Lago to being on Twitter, also using the interview to attack Mr Biden’s record on the US-Mexico border, a problem the president inherited from the Trump administration.

Elsewhere, Mr Biden has invited China and Russia to return to global climate crisis talks, hoping to bolster international cooperation on the issue and unite the superpowers.