Biden news - live: Texas called a ‘failed state’ with 23 dead as GOP fractures amid Trump attack on McConnell
Joe Biden has promised to make a Covid-19 vaccine available to “every single American” by the end of July, with 600 million doses having been procured by then.
The president made the comment during a CNN town hall event, during which he also said he was “done” talking about Donald Trump. “For four years all that has been in the news is Trump. The next four years I want to make sure that all the news is about the American people,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, has been demolished after closing its doors in 2014.
Key takeaways from Donald Trump’s public mauling of Mitch McConnell
Trump unleashes attack on Mitch McConnell: ‘A dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack’
Biden says he’s ‘tired’ of talking about Trump and that he is only president not to call him
Trump and Giuliani sued for conspiracy to incite deadly Capitol riot