Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

Joe Biden is working up a sweeping $3 trillion (£2.18 trillion) package of investments on infrastructure and domestic needs dubbed the “build back better” plan.

The president is speaking with congressional Democrats about the scheme, which forms part of his plan for the US’ recovery from coronavirus.

Also today, Mr Biden will head to Ohio as part of a promotional blitz for Obamacare, which has been bolstered by his $1.9 trillion (£1.37 trillion) Covid-19 relief legislation.

He will speak in Columbus while his new health secretary, Xavier Becerra, travels to Carson City in Nevada and Doug Emhoff, the first gentleman, visits Omaha, Nebraska.

The Affordable Care Act’s premium subsidies have been increased under the Covid-19 relief plan, meaning consumers who buy insurance policies through HealthCare.gov will pay hundreds of dollars less out of their own pockets.

It comes as questions are raised over whether Jill Biden will have any role in helping reunify families separated at the US-Mexico border under Donald Trump. Previously, Dr Biden’s team said her top aide would monitor the federal effort to get children back to their parents, but Politico now reports that the first lady will have “no formal role”.

