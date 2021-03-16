Biden news - live: DHS says US is turning away ‘most families’ at border as GOP being ‘eaten alive’ by Trump

(Getty Images)

The Biden administration has sought to defend its handling of a surge in arrivals of unaccompanied minors at the US-Mexico border, with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserting that the government is doing its best to tackle a “difficult” situation.

In a statement published on Tuesday, Mr Mayorkas acknowledged that Border Patrol facilities “have become crowded with children” and that a mandated 72-hour timeframe children to be transferred out of the agency’s custody and into the care of the Health and Human Services department was not “always” being met.

He said that the US was “on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years”.

In response, the DHS chief said the US is “expelling most single adults and families”, but is “not expelling unaccompanied children”.

As the DHS tackles the situation at the border, President Joe Biden will hit the road today for his administration’s “Help is Here” tour, which has seen top messengers travel across the US to promote the president’s Covid-19 rescue plan.

Meanwhile, election experts have said they do not believe his predecessor President Donald Trump’s grip on the GOP will loosen any time soon, with former Obama presidential campaign adviser Spencer Critchley saying the Republican Party is being “eaten alive from within” by the ex-US leader.