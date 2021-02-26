Biden news – live: President to visit Texas as GOP warned top 2024 candidates ‘all have last name Trump’

James Crump,Justin Vallejo,Josh Marcus,Adam Withnall and Tom Embury-Dennis
·1 min read
Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on the economy and reversed a Trump immigration policy (EPA-EFE)
Joe Biden will visit Texas on Friday with a dual mission: surveying damage caused by severe winter weather and encouraging people to get their coronavirus shots.

The US president and first lady, Jill Biden, were traveling to Houston for the their first trip to a major disaster site since Mr Biden took office a little over a month ago.

Severe winter weather across the South over Valentine’s Day weekend battered multiple states, with Texas bearing the brunt of unseasonably frigid conditions that caused widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water.

It comes as the former Trump administration chief-of-staff Mark Meadows warned the Republican Party the current favourites to be the GOP presidential candidate in 2024 “all have Trump as their last name”.

Key stories:

The walls are closing in on Trump. Soon he’ll be a prisoner of Mar a Lago

McConnell says he would ‘absolutely’ support Trump if he becomes GOP nominee in 2024

Police chief says militia groups ‘want to blow up’ Capitol building

Why is Manchin really causing trouble for Biden? Not for the obvious reasons

