Biden news – live: President to visit Texas as GOP warned top 2024 candidates ‘all have last name Trump’

KOEN VAN WEELPrince Harry has said that he stepped back from royal duties because the British press was "toxic" and "destroying" his mental health.In an extraordinary interview unparalleled in the annals of royal history, Harry gave a candid interview to his close friend James Corden on The Late Late Show while they toured Los Angeles on an open-air double-decker bus. Corden was a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018 and arrived at the evening reception dressed as Henry VIII. Another guest at the wedding, Oprah Winfrey, has taped an interview primarily with Meghan that will be screened next weekend.Oprah Winfrey's Interview With Meghan Markle and Harry Will 'Shine a Light on What They Have Been Through'The two men were served afternoon tea, which Corden said he had provided to remind Harry of home, however the tea service was abandoned after the bus braked sharply, depositing the contents of a tea trolley on top of the prince."Clear it up, Harry," Corden joked as the prince picked up tea cups and scones.While the 17-minute long package had a humorous tone and was packed with jokes and gags, it also provided the most candid insight yet into why Harry withdrew from royal duties.Asked about his decision to leave royal life, Harry said he was left with no choice because the British press "was destroying my mental health."He said of the "toxic" situation: "I did what any husband and father would do—I need to get my family out of here."In what will be perceived as a dig at the royal establishment that refused to accept Harry and Meghan's proposal of a hybrid public-private role, Harry said: "We never walked away, and as far as I'm concerned, what decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away."Royal Family 'Wringing Their Hands' at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ActivismHarry said that his life now would continue to be about "public service" and added that he and Meghan were "trying to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way we can."When Harry said he and Meghan often watched Jeopardy! and Netflix (with whom the couple recently signed a $100 million production deal) in the evenings after putting Archie to bed, Corden asked him about The Crown and its controversial portrayal of his family's history.Harry, who joked he would like to be played in the series by Damian Lewis, said he preferred it to the tabloid media coverage of the royals because it "does not pretend to be news."He added: "It's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth."Of course it's not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle—the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else—what can come from that."He continued: "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself, because it's the difference between fiction—take it how you will—and being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."Harry also opened up about meeting Meghan and how he knew she was the one on their second date."We hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other's company," he said."Dating me or any member of the royal family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home."We went from zero to 60 in the first two months."Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, made a cameo in the interview via FaceTime when Harry and Corden paid a trip to the house from the '90s TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.When Corden suggested the couple should buy the house, Meghan said: "I think we've done enough moving."During the visit to the house, Corden and Harry spoke to the owner and jokingly made an offer to buy it, before Harry asked if he could use the toilet."I'm actually dying for a pee. Can I use your bathroom?" he asked.Showing that family relations are at least still somewhat functional, Harry said his grandmother, the queen, bought his son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.He revealed Meghan now makes waffles with a "beautiful organic mix" and they eat them for breakfast with toppings including berries and syrup.He also said that both his grandparents know how to use Zoom, but joked that his grandfather slams the laptop shut physically to finish a call.Over to you, Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.