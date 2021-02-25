Biden news - live: President lifts Trump visa ban as Ted Cruz approval rating crashes after Cancun holiday
President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a Trump-era policy that blocked most green card applicants from entering the US.
Mr Trump issued the ban last year, saying it was needed to protect workers amid high unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However the President rejected that reasoning and rescinded the visa ban, saying it had prevented families from reuniting in the United States and harmed US businesses.
It comes as under-fire Senator Ted Cruz has suffered a considerable drop in poll ratings after his controversial family trip to Cancun while Texas suffered from mass power outages and water shortages after temperatures plummeted below zero.
Around 53 per cent of Republicans approved of the way Mr Cruz is handling his job, a 23 percentage point decline from his ratings in January, according to a Yahoo/YouGov poll released on Wednesday.
