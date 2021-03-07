Biden news - live: President to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ with voting order as Trump tells GOP to stop using name

(Getty Images)

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order today that aims to make it easier for Americans across the country to vote.

Under the new measure, federal agencies will be tasked with outlining a plan for expanding voter registration and improving the distribution of election information to voters within 200 days’ time.

The executive order comes as the US marks the 56th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday”, which saw state troopers and police officers attack civil rights demonstrators in Selma, Alabama, in 1965, as they rallied against racial discrimination at the polls.

Mr Biden’s administration is also set to provide $1.9 trillion in Covid relief after his American Rescue Plan passed in Senate. House Democrats are expected to give final approval of the bill on Tuesday, before sending it to the president’s office for his signature.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump has reportedly demanded that GOP bodies stop using his name to raise money and rally support.

According to Politico, lawyers for the ex-leader have sent a cease-and-desist to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise.