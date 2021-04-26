Biden news - live: President may meet Putin in June as Trump hosts Lauren Boebert’s family at Mar-a-Lago

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chantal Da Silva
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden could meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as early as June, a top Kremlin official has suggested.

Biden had earlier this month proposed a meeting with his Russian counterpart amid growing tensions between the two countries.

Speaking on state-run television channel Rossiya-1, Putin’s top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, said June was “being named” as a likely date for the meeting.

Nothing has been confirmed by the US government. However, a June meeting could potentially take place alongside Mr Biden’s already planned trips to Britain for a G7 summit, as well as NATO and EU summits in Brussels.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden’s predecessor former President Donald Trump appears to have hosted gun rights activist Rep. Lauren Boebert and her family at Mar-a-Lago.

Sharing a photo of her family with a grinning Mr Trump on Twitter, Ms Boebert said she was “honoured to have my entire family be able to spend time with President Trump”.

“We know our country is better than the socialist path the Dems are taking us down,” she said, adding: “Stay positive & believe. We are going to make good things happen!”

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Wallace Repeatedly Grills Kevin McCarthy on Trump’s Jan. 6 Rage Call

    Fox News SundayHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) repeatedly dodged Fox News anchor Chris Wallace’s pointed questions on Sunday about the top Republican’s Jan. 6 call with former President Donald Trump, insisting his conversations with the former president are a personal and private matter.Towards the end of a wide-ranging Fox News Sunday interview, Wallace brought up reports about the GOP leader’s phone call with Trump that occurred just as the insurrectionist mob stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. The Fox anchor specifically referenced Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s claims about the call.“She said while the January 6th riot was in full force, you phoned President Trump and ask him to call off his supporters and, according to you, she said, the president responded, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election then you are,’” the veteran anchor explained. “Is she right? Is that what President Trump said to you?”McCarthy immediately deflected, instead claiming he was the first person Trump spoke to after the seditious crowd broke into the building and that the then-president promised him on that call that he’d do something to stop the violence.“And that’s what he did,” the congressman added. “He put a video out later.”“Quite a lot later and it was a pretty weak video,” Wallace retorted, referencing Trump’s statement in which he told the rioters “we love you” while still peddling the election lies that led to the riots.“But I’m asking you specifically: Did he say to you ‘I guess some people are more concerned about the election than you are’?” Wallace once again pressed McCarthy.“No, listen, my conversations with the president are my conversations with the president,” the California Republican replied. “I engaged with the idea that we could stop what was going on inside the capitol at that moment in time, the president said he would help.”The Fox News Sunday moderator further grilled McCarthy on the continued investigations of the insurrection, including a congressional commission. Notably, Wallace wanted to know if McCarthy recently had specific conversations with Trump about the content of that call.“Has the president ever reached out to you since that report came out to discuss what you and he talked about in the Jan. 6 phone call and did you say to him ‘I can’t because we are under oath’?” Wallace asked.“No,” the House minority leader answered, prompting Wallace to wonder aloud if he was saying this never happened.“Never happened—never even close,” McCarthy insisted.“And if it did happen, you agree that would be witness tampering?” Wallace pushed back.“Yeah, but it never happened,” the congressman again denied. “Never even came close. Never had any conversation like that. Never even heard that rumor before today.”Days after the deadly Capitol riot, McCarthy said on the House floor that Trump “bears responsibility” for the violence, adding that the then-president “should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” At the same time, while saying Trump’s actions deserved a congressional response, he declared that he didn’t support impeachment.Just three weeks after the insurrection, however, McCarthy had already kissed and made up with Trump, visiting the ex-president at this Mar-a-Lago gold resort to discuss the future of the Republican Party.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mozambique gas project: Total halts work after Palma attacks

    Total's $20bn (£14.6bn) gas liquification plant is the largest foreign investment in Africa.

  • Nebraska man challenged everyone he could find named Josh to a fight - and hundreds showed up

    Josh Swain challeneged everyone with the same name as him to a duel, and they accepted

  • Putin and Biden may meet in June -RIA cites Kremlin aide

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden may meet in June, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a Kremlin aide, amid simmering tensions between Moscow and the West. The foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said a firm decision on the meeting has not been taken yet. "We will take a decision depending on many factors," Ushakov, the Russian ambassador to the United States from 1998 to 2008, was quoted as saying.

  • UN faces tough task to get Cyprus peace talks restarted

    Normally, trying to get the two sides on ethnically divided Cyprus to sit down for yet another round of talks is preceded by plenty of well-wishing and messages of hope that perhaps this time a peace deal will be worked out. The mood is dour even before the two sides agree to sit down for real talks because they no longer seem to share the same vision of how a final peace deal should take shape. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres will host an informal gathering of the rival Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders in Geneva as well as the foreign ministers of Cyprus ‘guarantors’ — Greece, Turkey and former colonial ruler Britain.

  • EXPLAINER: New players add volatility in Jerusalem tensions

    The holy city of Jerusalem, a tinderbox of competing religious and political claims, has repeatedly triggered bouts of Israeli-Palestinian violence. This time around, there have been some additional sparks, including Jewish extremists who, emboldened by their political patrons’ recent election to parliament, staged a provocative march to Jerusalem’s walled Old City chanting “death to the Arabs.” Over the course of a few days, nightly Jerusalem street brawls between Israeli police and disaffected Palestinian residents of the city escalated to cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas.

  • Youn Yuh-jung waves off Brad Pitt questions backstage

    Best supporting actress winner Youn Yuh-jung waved off questions about Brad Pitt backstage at the Oscars, but shared her longtime admiration for the actor, whose Plan B company backed her film "Minari." (April 26)

  • 'Spineless Coward': Kevin McCarthy Ripped For Defending Trump's Riot Response

    The House minority leader is getting called out over his latest Trump flip-flop.

  • Trump Jr defends right to eat meat after viral story falsely claims Biden wants to take away hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • Man, 72, killed in hit-and-run crash outside Miami Gun Show. Police search for driver

    A 72-year-old man was killed on Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash outside the Miami Gun Show.

  • Putin: 'Unfriendly' embassies may face Russian hiring bans

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing the country to limit the number of Russians employed at embassies of countries determined to be unfriendly, or to ban their employment entirely. The measure, announced by the Kremlin on Friday, comes amid a flurry of expulsions of Russian diplomats from the United States and European countries and Moscow’s retaliatory expulsions. It would affect not only those countries’ embassies, but consular offices and offices of state institutions.

  • It’s not cops’ job ‘to raise your kid,’ Texas sheriff says in wake of police shootings

    His comments come after several people were fatally shot by police in April.

  • 'Colette' Oscar win is a first for the video game industry

    The documentary short Colette won an Oscar last night, a first for the video game industry, and it took a very unusual route to get there.

  • Anti-Trump group started by Rep. Adam Kinzinger faces 1st test in Texas special election

    When House Republicans gather in Florida this week for their annual policy retreat, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., will be a thousand miles away in Texas, campaigning for Michael Wood in the upcoming special election in Texas' 6th Congressional District. Wood, a Marine Reserve major, is one of 23 candidates running in the May 1 election to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, who died in February from COVID-19 and complications from cancer. The crowded field includes Wright's widow, a former wrestler, and several Republicans who served in the Trump administration.

  • Russia suspends Navalny's political movement as court prepares to declare extremist links

    Moscow’s chief prosecutor has temporarily suspended Alexei Navalny’s regional network as authorities seek to reclassify the opposition organisation as an extremist group. At a preliminary hearing on Monday, prosecutors asked the court to prohibit the groups from taking part in elections, organising protests or publishing anything online, said Leonid Volkov, an associate of Mr Navalny's. The injunction is part of the Kremlin’s push to dismantle the entire opposition movement by exposing Mr Navalny's allies and supporters to stiff fines and prison sentences. It comes as several dozen people were detained over the weekend for their alleged participation in nationwide protests last week calling for the outspoken Kremlin critic to be allowed to see a civilian doctor following reports that he was close to death. The demonstrations, which saw thousands take to the streets in dozens of cities across the country last Wednesday, were largely peaceful at the time and resulted in relatively few arrests. But the police have reportedly been using CCTV footage and facial recognition software to detain people after the fact. The injunction issued by the prosecutors on Monday is the first step towards crushing Mr Navalny’s entire movement before the court tries to ban it completely by declaring it an extremist organisation, equating it with the likes of al-Qaeda and Islamic State. Prosecutors are seeking to target Mr Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, which publishes investigations into official corruption, as well as the politician’s wide network of regional branches, which coordinate protests in their communities and field candidates in local elections. The lawsuit, which will be heard later this week, claims that Mr Navalny’s movement seeks to “destabilise social and political situation” and undermine “the foundations of the constitutional order.” The Kremlin has become “completely lawless and does not even try to work within the framework of the law,” Mr Volkov, head of Mr Navalny’s regional network, tweeted on Monday. “Why? The ruling makes it perfectly clear: so that we don’t put out our investigations, hold any protests or run in any elections.” Mr Navalny, who rose to prominence thanks to his anti-corruption investigations a decade ago, is currently serving two and a half years in prison for failing to see his probation officer while he was convalescing from nerve agent poisoning in Germany. He was reported to be in a critical condition last week after a three weeks-long hunger strike over lack of medical assistance, but said on Friday that he was stopping his protest after the prison administration met some of his demands and took him to a nearby city for two hospital examinations.

  • U.S. auto dealers are winners as chip shortage lifts vehicle profits

    Mike Bowsher shakes his head in wonder when he hears yet another customer at one of his Buick-GMC dealerships near Atlanta has agreed to pay full sticker price of more than $71,000 for a top-of-the-line GMC Yukon XL Denali SUV that is still being assembled at a General Motors factory. Customers know what Bowsher has arriving by scanning the online inventories of his six stores in the region, and they are often willing to wait more than a week and pay full price to get their desired vehicle. "I'm selling about 150% of what I have on the ground," Bowsher said.

  • Halle Berry debuted baby bangs while wearing a semi-sheer gown on the Oscars red carpet

    Halle Berry also wore a purple strapless gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Louboutin shoes, and jewels from Ridano.

  • Indonesian navy finds sunken submarine broken into pieces and declares all 53 crew dead

    Indonesian navy officials said Sunday the submarine that went missing last week had been found "cracked apart" on the seabed near the island of Bali, as they declared all 53 crew members dead, per Al Jazeera.What they're saying: "There were parts of KRI Nanggala-402 — it was broken into three pieces," Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono told reporters. "The hull of the ship, the stern of the ship, and the main parts are all separated, with the main part found cracked."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Indonesia's police was sending teams to Bali and the Java town of Banyuwangi, the location of the naval base for search and recovery efforts, "to help identify the victims once the bodies are retrieved," Reuters notes.Of note: Rescuers first found some items from the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 submarine on Saturday, including Muslim prayer rugs and grease bottles to lubricate periscopes, according to the New York Times.Experts say that the vessel's descent must have been quick since it did not give any indication of its whereabouts, per The Times.What they're saying: Margono noted Saturday that the condition of the items suggested the submarine had not exploded, but rather cracked likely due to pressure from being in deep waters, the Times reports.Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the vessel being found and the crew declared dead.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Leaked recording of Iran's top diplomat offers blunt talk

    A recording of Iran's foreign minister offering a blunt appraisal of diplomacy and the limits of power within the Islamic Republic has been leaked, providing a rare look inside the country's theocracy. The release of the comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif set off a firestorm within Iran, where officials carefully mind their words amid a cut-throat political environment that includes the powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, ultimately overseen by the country's supreme leader. Zarif has been suggested as a possible candidate for Iran's June 18 presidential election as well.

  • A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'

    The woman worked at Chesterfield Food Bank in Virginia and was terminated from her job, according to local news.