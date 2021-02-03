Biden news - live: President says $1.9trn Covid bill ‘promise to Americans’ in GOP snub as Taylor Greene hits out
President Joe Biden will sit down with CBS News for his first face-to-face interview since assuming office last month, in a segment that will air on Sunday ahead of the Superbowl, as the GOP is reportedly planning on removing Marjorie Green Taylor from committees.
Mr Biden will be interviewed by Norah O’Donnell in a prime time slot as many Americans settle down to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs.
It comes as House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy is reportedly leaning towards stripping Marjorie Green Taylor of her committee assignments. McCarthy met with Greene on Tuesday night and asked her to apologise but she apparently refused, as reported by Politico.
Meanwhile, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon could face state charges over allegations he defrauded donors for the US-Mexico border wall, as reported by The New York Times.
Bannon was given a pardon by the former president after being indicted of federal charges for the scheme, but the Manhattan district attorney’s has now reportedly started investigating his role in fundraising for the project.
