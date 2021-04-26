Biden news: President pledges aid for Covid-stricken India in call with PM Modi

(Getty Images)

Joe Biden pledged additional pandemic supplies to India as the country faces a rapidly increasing number of new Covid cases. In a call with prime minister Narendra Modi, Biden committed to providing emergency assistance including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics.

The Supreme Court has announced it will hear a major gun rights case on whether New Yorkers should be able to carry concealed handguns in public.

Under New York’s long-held handgun licensing law, handgun owners must be able to demonstrate “proper cause” to hold the firearms in order to obtain a license.

Those who want an unrestricted license to carry must demonstrate that they have a “special need” to protect themselves.

The challenge, which is backed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) questions that, with gun rights advocates calling on the court to rule that residents have a constitutional right to carry their weapons outside their homes. If the justices vote in their favour, it could be the most significant ruling connected to the Second Amendment in years.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr has been mocked along with a number of other MAGA supporters after racing to defend his right to eat red meat in response to a viral story wrongly suggesting Mr Biden’s new climate plan “could limit” Americans’ burger consumption.

After the Daily Mail suggested that cutting back on red meat could be a way for the US to push towards the president’s goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions, the story was quickly misinterpreted to suggest that Mr Biden would be enforcing such a plan.

Mr Trump Jr responded quickly to the perceived, but non-existent threat, tweeting: “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO from me.”