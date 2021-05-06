Biden news – live: President praised for backing vaccine patents waiver as he says GOP is in ‘mini revolution’

Clea Skopeliti
·1 min read
The world’s largest provider of HIV/AIDS care, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), has applauded Joe Biden‘s decision to back a proposal to waive intellectual property (IP) rights protections for Covid-19 vaccines.

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai announced the proposal on Wednesday ahead of a World Trade Organisation (WTO) debate on the waiver after a small number of wealthy countries vetoed it.

Ms Tai said that the US will actively participate in the debate on the waiver “to make that happen,” with the goal of getting as many people inoculated as possible as the pandemic continues to devastate unvaccinated countries.

It comes as Mr Biden described the GOP as being in the midst of a “significant sort of mini revolution” amid attempts to oust No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney.

“I think Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point,” he said.

