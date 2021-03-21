Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

(Getty Images)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas laid blame on the Trump administration for the situation unfolding at the southern border on Sunday, as the government struggles to cope with an influx in arrivals of migrants and asylum seekers.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Mr Mayorkas said the government was racing to respond to the situation and to accommodate thousands of unaccompanied migrant children who have arrived at the US border.

However, he said that part of the difficulty in responding to the situation at the border was due to the Trump administration’s legacy, with the DHS chief asserting that the past leadership “tore down our systems and we have to rebuild them from scratch”.

As President Joe Biden contends with the situation at the border, his administration is celebrating having swept past its goal of administering 100 million coronavirusvaccine doses within his first 100 days in office.

As of Saturday, the CDC reported that at least 121 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, with the government passing its goal roughly six weeks ahead of schedule.

Mr Biden has said he plans to announce new vaccination targets this upcoming week.