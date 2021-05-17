Biden news - live: President says Covid fight ‘not done yet’ as Cheney warns GOP direction is ‘dangerous’

Matt Mathers
·1 min read
Joe Biden has said the US has made “incredible progress” in its battle against Covid-19 but warned, “we’re not done yet”.

The president’s comments on Sunday night came after the CDC said over 157 million Americans had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

With at least a third of the country still to get an injection, Mr Biden urged those eligible to “get vaccinated.”

“And then ensure your family, friends, and neighbours do as well”, the president added. “Let’s finish strong, folks.”

Elsewhere, Liz Cheney has warned that the Republican Party is moving in a “dangerous direction”.

Ms Cheney, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, was speaking just days after she was ousted from her role as GOP conference chair by the president’s loyalists.

“I think it’s very dangerous,” Ms Cheney said of the state of her party.

Speaking to ABC News, Ms Cheney added: “I think that we have to recognise how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former President who has not conceded, and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people,”

Her intervention comes amid multiple reports that President Trump, who is still refusing to admit defeat in last year’s election, could run again for office in 2024.

