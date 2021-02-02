Biden news – live: President reverses Trump immigration policies as impeachment case is set out

President Joe Biden visits a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland (EPA-EFE)

Former President Donald Trump aimed supporters at the US Capitol “like a loaded cannon”, according to a pre-trial brief filed today by House impeachment managers.

Laying out the case against Mr Trump, the 80-page document also says his pursuit of power is a “betrayal of historic proportions” and requires his conviction. The former president is expected to file his own brief later today.

In response, lawyers for Trump argued that the impeachment was unconstitutional as a former president is no longer in the office the process is designed to remove them from. They also said Trump was exercising his First Amendment right of free speech in questioning the election results - which they maintained couldn't be proven as false.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is set to sign a series of immigration executive orders today that will include reuniting families at the US-Mexico border. Despite his campaign promises, hundreds have been deported in his first weeks as president, including a witness to a 2019 massacre in Texas that killed 23 people.

Mr Biden was originally planning to kickstart the changes, that include a review of Donald Trump’s immigration policies, on Friday but decided to delay until his nominee for Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was confirmed.