Biden news - live: Trump crows after Post pulls ‘find fraud’ claim, as Indigenous cabinet secretary confirmed

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/AmazonWorking from home (and honestly just working in general) is killing my back. My posture is so bad, an ergonomic chair isn't even ergonomic anymore. Instead, I'm just consistently hunched over my laptop, staring into my camera, day in and day out. There are plenty of weird back pain products out there, from a posture corrector I'm too afraid to try (failure isn't easy for me) to a foam roller, that is good, but oftentimes not enough. Then I came across Chirp Wheels, which are basically foam rollers on steroids.Chirp Wheels look like car tires, minus the hubcaps. Instead, the center is wide open, and has a mint green coloring that has been tested to support up to 500lbs. I didn't test it up to 500lbs, but it worked just fine for my weight. To use them, I lie on the floor, put one under my back, and roll back and forth with my arms stretched overhead. I don't really use the largest wheel, I prefer starting with the 10-inch and working my way down to the 6-inch wheel. Eventually, a pop comes, that sounds more or less like a four-by-four being smashed to bits by a karate master. It feels incredible.Buy on Amazon, $45Buy on Amazon, $55The wheels come in three different sizes—6-inches, 10-inches, and a terrifying large 12-inch one that I thought there was no way I'd ever use. Surprisingly though, the largest size turns out to be the gentlest and it's the small wheel you should fear most. Each is padded with foam on top, making it surprisingly comfortable to lie on and has a little divot running through it perfectly-sized to fit in between your shoulder blades. Using them might seem intense, but it's really no different than using a foam roller—you just get better results on your back.All of this, the brand says, helps massage and stretch the thoracic and lumbar region, to improve strength, flexibility, and balance. I'm not sure if this is necessarily true but I can say for certain, that my back pain has vanished, and I no longer feel like I'm hunching over my computer. And if I do feel that way, I just know it's time to break out the wheels again.