Biden news - live: Trump crows after Post pulls ‘find fraud’ claim, as Indigenous cabinet secretary confirmed
Joe Biden marked the implementation of the American Rescue Plan by noting that in the coming days the US will reach the recovery milestone of 100 million shots in arms and 100 million checks in pockets.
In a note to clients, investment bank Goldman Sachs predicted that the post-pandemic period could see China-like economic growth in the US at rates not seen since the Reagan era.
The president also said that while there has been much speculation about his predecessor being asked to help promote the Covid-19 vaccine to his supporters, Mr Biden feels that local doctors and ministers would do a better job.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in Monday’s press briefing: “If former President Trump woke up tomorrow and wanted to be more vocal about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine certainly we’d support that.”
She also noted that every other living former president has done that and “they did not need an engraved invitation to do so.”
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has returned to the spotlight with a controversial op-ed written for The Wall Street Journal in which he refers to the Israel-Palestine conflict as a “real estate dispute” and boldly predicts: “We are witnessing the latest vestiges of what has been known as the Arab-Israeli conflict.”