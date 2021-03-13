Biden news: White House admits struggle to vaccinate Republicans as Trump accused of new vulgarity

(AFP via Getty Images)

The White House claimed Republican voters were hampering the vaccine effort after a new poll showed 49 per cent who identified as GOP-leaning men were hesitant to get a shot.

Asked how the White House intends to address vaccine skepticism as it hits 2.2 million doses a day as part of an aggressive vaccination campaign in coming weeks, press secretary Jen Psaki said “they do need to wear a Joe Biden sticker.”

New reports, meanwhile, claim that Donald Trump hit on the family members of his accountant Allen Weisselberg, who Manhattan prosecutors are trying to flip in their investigation of the ex-president.

According to The New Yorker, Mr Weisselberg’s daughter Jennifer Weisselberg said the ex-president showed off photos of himself with naked women on a yacht to attendees at a family shivah.

Joe Biden spent the day taking a victory lap after to celebrate the passage of a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package – said the legislation “changes the paradigm” for American economic policy.

It came after his first primetime TV address as US president, in which he cast himself as the anti-Trump with the promise that Americans can celebrate 4 July cookouts as its “Independence Day” from the coronavirus.