Biden news - live: Republicans turn against Trump impeachment as president repeals transgender military ban

EEUU BIDEN (AP)

A growing number of Republican senators, 17 of whom would be needed to convict Donald Trump, say they oppose even holding an impeachment trial over the former president’s incitement of the Capitol mob earlier this month.

House Democrats, who will deliver the impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate today, hoped that GOP denunciations of Mr Trump in the aftermath of the 6 January riot would translate into a conviction.

But as that day stretches further into the past, Republican senators are rallying to Mr Trump’s legal defence, including Marco Rubio, who claimed the trial was “stupid” and “counterproductive”.

“The first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I’ll do it,” he added.

It comes as President Joe Biden prepares to issue an executive order to reverse a Pentagon policy that largely bars transgender people from joining the military - a ban put in place by Mr Trump in the first year of his presidency.