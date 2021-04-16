Biden news – live: Russia threatens retaliation after president expels diplomats amid hacking row
Russia has threatened to strike back after President Biden expelled diplomats and announced a series of sanctions over election interference and cyberattacks.
Announcing the measures, Mr Biden said “we cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our democratic process with impunity.”
The president said he wanted a “stable” and “predictable” relationship with President Putin, but the Kremlin immediately hit back, vowing swift action of its own.
Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that “a series of retaliatory measures will come in the nearest time.”
Elsewhere, Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi poured cold water on colleagues' hopes of introducing a bill aimed at expanding the size of the Supreme Court from nine to 13.
The veteran lawmaker said court expansion was “an idea that should be considered”, although she has “no intention to bring [the bill] to the floor”. Ms Pelosi is said to prefer the president's commission to study court reform.
