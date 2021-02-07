Biden news – live: Defiant Cheney hits back at Trump, as president says son’s book ‘gave me hope’

US president Joe Biden (AP)

GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney has called on fellow party members to turn away from President Donald Trump, asserting that her party should "not be embracing the former president" after he incited violence at the US Capitol last month.

Speaking with Fox News Sunday, Ms Cheney, the third highest-ranking Republican in the House, said: "We are the party of Lincoln. We are not the party of QAnon or anti-semitism or holocaust deniers, or white supremacy or conspiracy theories. It's not who we are."

Her comments came as a report from the New York Times suggested that proceedings for Mr Trump's Senate impeachment trial would pause briefly for the Jewish Sabbath on Friday and Saturday, at the request of a Trump attorney.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has praised his son, Hunter Biden, who Mr Trump often took aim at, for being honest in his latest book, which the US leader said gives him a sense of "hope".

Mr Biden, in remarks that will air on Sunday night before the Superbowl, said any "family that had a drug problem or an alcohol problem" would be able to relate to his youngest son, who has struggled with drug addiction in the past.