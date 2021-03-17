Biden news - live: Cuomo downplays president’s comments on resigning, as armed man stopped near VP’s DC home
The Internal Revenue Service is considering a one-month extension to the tax deadline to give Americans breathing room during one of the most complicated tax seasons in decades.
According to three officials quoted by Bloomberg, the deadline would be delayed from the current 15 April date to ether 15 May, which falls on a Saturday, or the following business day, Monday 17 May.
Internationally, Russia has recalled its envoy to Washington after Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a "killer" and that Moscow would "pay" for its attempt to influence the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election.
Putin recalled US ambassador Anatoly Antonov as Moscow avoiding “irreversible degradation” of relations with America during the early days of the Biden administration.
A newly declassified intelligence report claims Russia attempted to stoke tensions and undermine confidence in the electoral process, as well as to “support Trump” and “denigrate Biden”.
While Donald Trump was accused of “inflaming discrimination” against Asian Americans in the wake of a deadly shooting in Georgia, investigators believe it was driven sexual issues and not racially motivated.
Trump had been accused of “inflaming discrimination” against Asian Americans by his use of racist terms like “Kung Flu” to describe Covid-19. Congressman Ted Lieu made the accusation following the shooting that left six Asian people dead.
Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, continues to resist calls to resign amid multiple sexual harassment allegations. Today he took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to encourage New Yorkers to take the jab.
Biden supported the governor, saying Cuomo should wait for the result of the state attorney general's investigation before resigning.
He told ABC News that Cuomo, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, would “probably end up being prosecuted, too”. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later added that the allegations are “serious” and “credible”.
