Biden news - live: Bill Gates digs at Trump at climate summit as president’s popularity soars among young

Bill Gates appears to have made an inadvertent dig at former US president Donald Trump as he thanked his successor Joe Biden “for re-establishing America’s leading role on climate”.

The Microsoft co-founder’s comments came on the second and final day of Mr Biden’s virtual climate summit, as Democrats, business executives and union bosses discussed the need for a just transition to a cleaner and more sustainable economy – with the president having kickstarted proceedings on Thursday with a new pledge to half US emissions by 2030.

Meanwhile, a new Harvard Institute of Politics poll suggests that approval of Mr Biden among young Americans has soared in his first 100 days in office, nearly doubling from the same period last year to 59 per cent.

Perhaps chiming with Mr Gates’ sentiments, the young voters surveyed were also found to be vastly more hopeful about their country’s future than they were four years ago – with that number now sitting at 56 per cent, having been as low as 31 per cent in autumn 2017.

