Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as president says he’s ‘just getting started’

Tom Batchelor
(AP)
(AP)

Donald Trump’s lead impeachment lawyers have reportedly quit with just over a week to go before his Senate trial, injecting fresh drama into a process that looks likely to result in an acquittal for the former president.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, are no longer working for Mr Trump. A source told the Associated Press the parting was a "mutual decision" that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case. It comes as all but five Senate Republicans this week voted in favour of an effort to dismiss the trial before it even started.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has spent the weekend working on his administration’s ongoing efforts to tackle the Covid pandemic, as well as the government-funded aid package, billed as the American Rescue Plan. In a tweet after his first full week in office, and amid criticism from his opponents over the heavy reliance on executive orders, Mr Biden highlighted key areas that he had already addressed and vowed: “I’m just getting started.”

  • Russia arrests 750 protesters demanding Navalny's release

    Thousands of people took to the streets Sunday across Russia's vast expanse to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up a wave of nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Over 750 were detained by police, according to a monitoring group. Russian authorities have mounted a massive effort to stem the tide of demonstrations after tens of thousands of people rallied across the country last weekend in the largest and most widespread show of discontent Russia has seen in years.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. "That means it's possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick.

  • EXPLAINER: What’s next if Pakistan frees man in Pearl murder

    Pakistan is scrambling to manage the fallout from a decision by the country's Supreme Court to free the Pakistani-British man accused in the 2002 beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl. The Sindh provincial government on Friday filed a review petition, asking the same court to revisit its decision. The case appears to have fallen apart because of the contradictory evidence produced during Sheikh's original trial in 2002 and the decision by the prosecution at the time to try him and three other accused co-conspirators together.

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • Biden news: President visits Walter Reed hospital, as ex-KGB agent says Russia ‘wooed’ Trump for years

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Russia and Turkey open monitoring centre for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Russia and Turkey opened a joint centre on Saturday to observe a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was agreed following a flare-up in the conflict in the region last year, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Saturday. The centre, which both countries agreed to set up in November, was officially opened in the Agdam region of Azerbaijan. It will be staffed by up to 60 servicemen each from Turkey and from Russia, the defence ministry said in a statement.

  • Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

    An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said. The army said in a statement that “an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick” attempted to attack soldiers at a West Bank junction south of Bethlehem. No soldiers were hurt.

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP. Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries. Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes. The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.

    ‘The Covid relief has to pass with no ifs, ands or buts,’ says president

  • European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

    Europe's medicines regulator on Friday approved AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union. The AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrated an efficacy of around 60% in the trials on which the decision was based, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement https://bit.ly/3pwGYlx. That is well below the level of protection shown by authorised vaccines from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech and rival Moderna, which were around 95% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in pivotal trials.

  • Russia warn Navalny supporters not to attend Sunday protests

    Russian police have issued a strong warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe. The warning comes amid detentions of Navalny associates and opposition journalists and a police plan to restrict movement in the center of Moscow on Sunday. Navalny was arrested on Jan. 17 after flying back to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning.

  • Cuomo Won’t Apologize for Nursing-Home Miscount, Says ‘Who Cares’ Where Deaths Recorded

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the issue of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes had become a “political football,” in his first public comments after Attorney General Letitia James found that his administration had drastically undercounted nursing-home deaths. The state health department in April 2020 altered the way it reported coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents. Residents who died of COVID-19 in the facilities themselves were listed as nursing home deaths, while residents who died after being transported to a hospital were not included in that tally. The change in reporting artificially lowered the true death toll. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker admitted on Thursday night that 3,829 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in a hospital since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total nursing home death toll from 8,914 to 12,743, a jump of 43 percent. “Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, people died.” Cuomo told reporters on Friday. My father “was in a hospital, got transferred to a nursing home. My father died. My father was in a nursing home, got transferred to a hospital. My father died. People died.” Cuomo added, “If you look at New York State, we have a lower percentage of deaths in nursing homes than other states. A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. New York State, we’re…about 28 percent, but we’re below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares — 33, 28, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home — they died.” (The percentage of nursing home deaths appears to be 30 percent, not 28 percent as Cuomo asserted.) The governor also accused former Trump adviser Michael Caputo for bringing national attention to coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes and using it as a “political football.” “To play politics with it the way they did: that was mean,” Cuomo said referring to the Trump administration. “Because if you lost someone in a nursing home, then it put a thought in your head, ‘Well maybe it didn’t have to be. Maybe my father died unnecessarily.’ And that was just cruel to do, because it wasn’t true.”

  • White House says Biden won’t release ‘gracious’ letter from Trump unless they speak to each other

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she has ‘no calls to report on’ between the president and his predecessor

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • Philippines' Duterte tightens anti-money laundering rules to avoid `grey list'

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law on Friday to strengthen anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regulations ahead of a Feb. 1 deadline set by a global financial watchdog. The Southeast Asian nation was at risk of returning to a Financial Action Task Force "grey list" which could delay foreign investment and make remittances from millions of Filipinos overseas, which powers domestic consumer spending, subject to stricter scrutiny and monitoring. The new law expands the powers of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), allowing it to impose targeted financial sanctions against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and its financing.

  • Parisians' relief as France avoids third lockdown

    France decided against imposing a third coronavirus nationwide lockdown on Friday (January 29).Instead, it ordered tighter border controls, increased police action against curfew breakers, and greater adherence to working from home.Parisians mostly expressed their relief at the move on Saturday (January 30).This woman says the government wants to keep the economy going and save - as much as possible - the national economy. She adds that if they were to close schools again, it would be a catastrophe.This man says in a personal sense it's pleasant - even mentally - not to have to go through a new lockdown.The French government said the public health crisis remained of great concern as France's death toll jumped above 75,000 - the seventh-highest globally.The Prime Minister Jean Castex said that from Sunday all arrivals into France from outside the European Union would be banned, except for essential travel.All visitors from EU nations would need to show a negative PCR test except cross-border workers and truckers.The country will reduce the number of people allowed into shopping malls and increase police controls against people breaking a night time curfew.While the new curfew measures are stricter than those previously in place, a lockdown would have forced stores to close.

  • Mexico confirms at least 2 Guatemalan migrants among 19 dead

    Prosecutors in northern Mexico confirmed Saturday that at least two of the 19 people found shot to death and burned near the U.S. border were Guatemalan migrants. The forensic results confirmed the fears of families in a rural Indigenous farming community in Guatemala who have said they lost contact with 13 migrants last week as they travelled toward the United States. The bodies were found Jan. 22 piled in a burned-out truck on a dirt road in the northern border state of Tamaulipas.

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicSouth Carolina GOP censures Republican congressman over impeachment vote