Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as president says he’s ‘just getting started’

(AP)

Donald Trump’s lead impeachment lawyers have reportedly quit with just over a week to go before his Senate trial, injecting fresh drama into a process that looks likely to result in an acquittal for the former president.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, are no longer working for Mr Trump. A source told the Associated Press the parting was a "mutual decision" that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case. It comes as all but five Senate Republicans this week voted in favour of an effort to dismiss the trial before it even started.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has spent the weekend working on his administration’s ongoing efforts to tackle the Covid pandemic, as well as the government-funded aid package, billed as the American Rescue Plan. In a tweet after his first full week in office, and amid criticism from his opponents over the heavy reliance on executive orders, Mr Biden highlighted key areas that he had already addressed and vowed: “I’m just getting started.”