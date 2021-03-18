Biden news: President has ‘no regrets’ saying Putin a killer, as White House admits ‘crisis on border’

Louise Hall,Joe Sommerlad,Chantal Da Silva and Justin Vallejo
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;&lt;/p&gt; (EPA)
(EPA)

Joe Biden has "no regrets" for calling Russian president Vladimir Putin a "killer" and escalating tensions between Washington and the Kremlin, according to the White House.

“We are confident that we can continue to look for ways where there’s a mutual interest," said press secretary Jen Psaki.

It was the second major line in the sand from Biden's spokesperson at her daily briefing after also admitting to a "crisis on the border". It came amid questions over the timing of the Biden administration's vaccine commitment to Mexico, and Mexico's commitment to crack down on migrants attempting to cross the border.

Psaki said the vaccines were unrelated to Mexico partnering with the US to deal “with the crisis on the border". She later attempted to walk back the characterization of the “crisis” as a "challenge". The White House has gone to lengths to deny there was a crisis on the border.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will travel to Georgia to meet with Asian American leaders to discuss attacks and threats against their community.

It comes as the Biden administration looks set to his its coronavirus vaccine pledge of 100m shots delivered within 100 days of his entering the White House more than a month ahead of schedule, with the goal likely to be achieved in a week’s time, well ahead of the original 30 April deadline.

Former US president Barack Obama has meanwhile called for “common-sense gun safety laws” following the shooting of eight people at three massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia, this week, an attack that has cast a spotlight on a spike in racial prejudice against Asian Americans over the past year.

Elsewhere, Russian president Vladimir Putin has hit back at Mr Biden for calling him a “killer” in an ABC interview earlier this week, declaring menacingly: “Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.” The country has also recalled its US ambassador in protest at the insult.

  • 12 Republicans vote against honoring Capitol police for protecting Congress

    House voted 413-12 to award congressional gold medals to all members of Capitol force for their efforts on 6 January A mob clashes with Capitol police in Washington DC on 6 January. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters A dozen Republicans voted against a resolution honoring US Capitol police for their efforts to protect members of Congress during the insurrection on 6 January. The House voted 413-12 on Wednesday to award congressional gold medals, Congress’s “highest expression of national appreciation”, to all members of the Capitol police force. The Republicans who opposed this honor included Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. They and other opposing members said they had problems with the text of the legislation. Massie told reporters he disagreed with the terms “insurrection” and “temple” in the legislation. The resolution said: “On January 6, 2021, a mob of insurrectionists forced its way into the US Capitol building and congressional office buildings and engaged in acts of vandalism, looting, and violently attacked Capitol police officers.” It also named the three officers who responded to the attack and died shortly after – Capitol police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood and Metropolitan police department officer Jeffrey Smith – and said seven other people died and more than 140 law enforcement officers were injured. “The desecration of the US Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history,” the bill said. Louie Gohmert, a congressman from Texas, said in a statement that the text “does not honor anyone, but rather seeks to drive a narrative that isn’t substantiated by known facts”. Gohmert separately circulated a competing bill to honor Capitol police that did not mention the 6 January attack, according to a copy obtained by Politico. His text also named the officers who died after the insurrection but did not specify the circumstances of their deaths, writing instead that they: “All passed in January 2021.” The other Republicans who voted against the legislation were Andy Biggs of Arizona, Andy Harris of Maryland, Lance Gooden of Texas, Michael Cloud of Texas, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Greg Steube of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia and John Rose of Tennessee. All of the bill’s opponents, except for Massie, voted to object to state’s electoral votes in the presidential election in the hours after the insurrection.

  • Gun-toting Lauren Boebert applauded by GOP as says she wants to be called ‘congressman’ in rant against trans rights

    Comments come as Senate committee holds hearing on Equality Act

  • Biden says his dog Major will return to the White House after biting incident

    Major, one of the US president's two dogs, left the White House after an alleged biting incident.

  • Man, 20, killed on prison grounds 1 hour after being released: Police

    Philadelphia police say the 20-year-old victim had just been released less than hour before being found shot to death on the prison grounds.

  • U.S. dispatches senator to Ethiopia over humanitarian crisis, gives additional aid

    U.S. President Joe Biden is sending Senator Chris Coons to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and convey Biden's "grave concerns" over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, where thousands have died following fighting. Washington also said it will provide nearly $52 million more in aid to address the humanitarian crisis in the region, but called for hostilities to end and human rights abusers to be held accountable.

  • House passes bipartisan bill to grant legal status to undocumented farmworkers

    The House voted 247-174 on Thursday to pass a bipartisan bill that would allow an estimated 1 million undocumented farmworkers and their children to gain legal status through continued employment. Why it matters: Farmworkers and crop hands were designated essential workers during the pandemic. The bill would allow them to apply for legal status after working in agriculture for at least 180 days over two years. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNine representatives did not vote on the bill.The big picture: The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is part of Democrats' first push this year to overhaul the country's immigration laws.Lawmakers are also considering a bill to create a path to citizenship for Dreamers, immigrants brought into the country illegally as children and who grew up in the U.S.What they're saying: "Farmworkers are getting infected and dying from COVID at a much higher rate than the general public. They are literally dying to feed you ... we must protect and secure our food supply chain," Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said in a statement to reporters on Thursday. "Without the immigrant farmworkers, the undocumented immigrant farmworkers, we couldn't grow our crops or feed our people," House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said.Context: The Biden administration faces a growing crisis at the border with the arrival of hundreds of undocumented children, most fleeing violence and extreme poverty in Central America. What to watch: Reps. Dan Newhouse of Washington and Mike Simpson of Idaho on Thursday are among the 12 Republican co-sponsors in the House. The bill's future in the Senate, however, is uncertain. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. House Republicans end earmarks ban ahead of Biden's infrastructure push

    Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to join Democrats in ending their self-imposed ban on earmarks and resume the controversial practice of allowing lawmakers to add pet projects to spending bills. The move comes as Congress prepares to take up a number of spending bills, as well as an expected infrastructure package sought by Democratic President Joe Biden that could be worth as much as $2 trillion over 10 years. Earmarks are considered legislative "sweeteners" that Democrats, who control both chambers of Congress, can use to dissuade members from defecting on major bills and attract votes from Republicans who otherwise may oppose a measure.

  • Pakistan army chief says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

    Pakistan's army chief called on Thursday for arch rivals India and Pakistan to "bury the past" and move towards cooperation, an overture towards New Delhi that follows an unexpected joint ceasefire announcement last month between the two countries' militaries. General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed however that the burden was on India to create a "conducive environment", and said Washington had a role to play in ending regional conflicts. Pakistan and India, both nuclear armed countries, have fought three wars and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically when they sent combat planes into each other's territory.

  • Vincent Chin: The shocking real life cases of anti-Asian hate raised in the House hearing

    Panelists said the roots of the problem are much deeper than Covid-inspired xenophobia

  • Man arrested over plot to kill Whitmer, Pelosi and Biden to start ‘a new revolution’

    FBI reveal 21 year-old also had information on how to make a bomb

  • Cagefighter murdered teacher ex-partner after discovering her relationship with boy, court hears

    Paul Robson may and stamped on and kicked Caroline Kayll, leaving her with fatal brain injuries, jurors told

  • Boris Johnson’s priority is to maintain delusion that Britain has anything to offer a world that moved on without it

    Brexit Britain’s ‘strategic priorities’ in the coming years will not be decided by Britain, which has chosen to take the narrow road out into the cold

  • Claudia Lawrence: Not too late for witnesses to come forward in case of chef who disappeared 12 years ago, police say

    Detective leading investigation believes several people know, or have suspicions about, what happened to 35-year-old who vanished in York on 18 March 2009

  • Sarah Everard: Second post-mortem examination held after first ‘inconclusive’

    Procedure comes ahead of inquest hearing as police continue to search Kent woodland, town and waterways

  • A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

    The Sun hired a famous private investigator to get information on Meghan Markle. He says he accessed her phone and Social Security numbers.

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

    Gunmen apparently from a drug gang ambushed a police convoy Thursday in central Mexico. The massacre of the 13 law enforcement officers in the State of Mexico was the country's single biggest slaying of law enforcement since October 2019, when cartel gunmen ambushed and killed 14 state police officers in the neighboring state of Michoacan. The Thursday ambush sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City, which is surrounded on three sides by Mexico State.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • US-China relations: Adversary or partner?

    Three young Americans and three young Chinese people spoke to the BBC about the bilateral relationship

  • Clerical Sex Abuse in Germany Spiked Under German Pope Benedict XVI

    Tony Gentile via ReutersA highly anticipated report on clerical sex abuse and coverups in Germany’s powerful diocese of Cologne released Thursday identifies 202 perpetrators against 314 victims—55 percent of whom were under the age of 14. The report blames “years of chaos, subjectively perceived lack of competence, and misunderstandings” for the rampant abuse.The 800-page report also points to a sharp rise in abuse between 2004 and 2018, said Björn Gercke, the lawyer who presented the report on Thursday. German Joseph Ratzinger was elected as Pope Benedict XVI in 2005 and resigned in 2013. Vatican’s Response to 1,000 Children Abused by Priests? ‘No Comment.’Before that, Ratzinger headed the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith, which deals firsthand with abuse reports from outlying dioceses. There, he was criticized for downplaying the 2002 Boston Church scandal that led to the Boston Globe investigations central to the film Spotlight. Prior to that, he was the archbishop of Munich, where he signed off on therapy rather than punishment for a proven predatory priest. As pope, he took a harder line, defrocking scores of priests who had been proven abusers, but he remained silent when the choir directed by his brother, who is also a priest, turned out to be a sadistic sex camp for kids. In 2019, six years after he retired, Ratzinger penned an editorial in which he blamed sexual freedom and the collapse of moral standards—not a church that did not properly protect children—for the problem, writing “in the 20 years from 1960 to 1980, the previously normative standards regarding sexuality collapsed entirely.”The Cologne report parses the results of a 2018 study by the German Bishops Conference that identified 1,670 clergymen committing sexual violence against 3,677 minors, of whom most were young boys between the years 1946 and 2014, according to German state media Deutsche Welle.The report accused a number of top church officials, including the Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Hesse and the late Archbishop of Cologne Joachim Meisner, of breach of duty, but gives a pass to the current archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Woelki, who commissioned the report but who was widely criticized for censoring the release of a preliminary report last year. Speaking ahead of the report release, Georg Baetzing, the president of Germany’s Bishops Conference, called Woelki’s suppression of the first report a “disaster” and said Woelki had “completely failed as a moral authority.” The investigation however did not find he breached his duties.The German church currently pays victims of clerical sex abuse around €5,000 “in recognition of their suffering” as well as therapy bills.The report released Thursday is a second report and was published by an independent law firm against Woelki’s recommendation. Following the report, Woelki said the clergy named in the report would be dismissed. “What we have seen shows clearly there was a coverup,” he said. “I am ashamed.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.