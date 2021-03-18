Biden news: President has ‘no regrets’ saying Putin a killer, as White House admits ‘crisis on border’

(EPA)

Joe Biden has "no regrets" for calling Russian president Vladimir Putin a "killer" and escalating tensions between Washington and the Kremlin, according to the White House.

“We are confident that we can continue to look for ways where there’s a mutual interest," said press secretary Jen Psaki.

It was the second major line in the sand from Biden's spokesperson at her daily briefing after also admitting to a "crisis on the border". It came amid questions over the timing of the Biden administration's vaccine commitment to Mexico, and Mexico's commitment to crack down on migrants attempting to cross the border.

Psaki said the vaccines were unrelated to Mexico partnering with the US to deal “with the crisis on the border". She later attempted to walk back the characterization of the “crisis” as a "challenge". The White House has gone to lengths to deny there was a crisis on the border.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will travel to Georgia to meet with Asian American leaders to discuss attacks and threats against their community.

It comes as the Biden administration looks set to his its coronavirus vaccine pledge of 100m shots delivered within 100 days of his entering the White House more than a month ahead of schedule, with the goal likely to be achieved in a week’s time, well ahead of the original 30 April deadline.

Former US president Barack Obama has meanwhile called for “common-sense gun safety laws” following the shooting of eight people at three massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia, this week, an attack that has cast a spotlight on a spike in racial prejudice against Asian Americans over the past year.

Elsewhere, Russian president Vladimir Putin has hit back at Mr Biden for calling him a “killer” in an ABC interview earlier this week, declaring menacingly: “Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.” The country has also recalled its US ambassador in protest at the insult.