Biden news - live: Boebert slammed for gunshot sound in Pelosi attack ad as Trump meets veteran political guru

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, hace gestos después de hablar durante la noche de las elecciones en el East Room de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC. (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is reported to have been meeting with veteran political consultant Dick Morris to chart his political future. Mr Trump has returned to New York for the first time since leaving the White House to plan his next moves.

Donald Trump Jr posted a picture of his father staring out of Trump Tower while protesters demonstrated against the former president’s two-day visit to New York City.

The crowd outside the Fifth Avenue building held signs that read “arrest Trump”, “indict Trump”, and “Florida man go home”.

The split-image picture shows Mr Trump starting out of the skyscraper on one side and some of his supporters with a “Trump 2024” banner on the other.

Over in Washington DC, Congress is set to approve a $1.9 trillion (£1.37 trillion) coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday, Joe Biden’s 50th day in office. The package will provide a direct payment of $1,400 (£1,009) to most Americans.

“It’s a remarkable, historic, transformative piece of legislation which goes a very long way to crushing the virus and solving our economic crisis,” House speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, controversial representative and second amendment advocate Lauren Boebert has been slammed for her latest attack ad against Ms Pelosi which includes a gunshot sound.