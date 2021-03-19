Biden news: President calls Atlanta murders ‘health crisis of gun violence’ and ‘consequence’ of Trump

President Biden said he was ‘quite busy’ and therefore cannot debate publicly with Vladimir Putin (AP)

Joe Biden met with leaders of Atlanta’s Asian American community to discuss the massacre that killed 8 people, which he said was another example of a “public health crisis of gun violence”.

Biden used the speech to suggest the motivation of the alleged shooter was linked to the rhetoric of Donald Trump calling Covid-19 the “China virus”.

“Words have consequences, it’s the coronavirus. Full stop,” Biden said.

The president arrived in the city after falling three times while boarding Air Force One on his way to Georgia. The 78-year-old, America’s oldest president, recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before boarding.

Democrats announced a resolution into Congress to remove Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who returned to Twitter after the company banned her personal account “in error”.

The White House, meanwhile, has confirmed that five of its staff have lost their jobs after admitting to having previously used cannabis, US press secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed.

This comes as the Biden administration refused Vladimir Putin ’s demand to hold a public debate with Biden with the US president saying he is “quite busy” and therefore able to debate live with Mr Putin.

Meanwhile the first talks between China and the US, since President Biden took office have begun, with diplomats clashing over a range of issues.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited the US’ “deep concerns with actions by China,” saying that they “threaten the rules based order that maintains global stability.”

China accused the US of suppressing other countries with its “military force and financial hegemony,” with the two sides agreeing on very little.