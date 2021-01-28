Biden news – live: Republican Party suffers ‘mass exodus’ as FBI thwarts plot against California governor
As Joe Biden marks his first full week in office, a new report suggests that more than 30,000 registered Republican voters have left the GOP in response to the events of 6 January when a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in protest at the Democrat’s election win, leaving five people dead.
The US remains on high alert over the threat posed by “violent domestic extremists”, with California governor Gavin Newsom believed by the FBI to have been the target of a planned attack by a Trump supporter charged with weapons offences in Napa County.
The US Department of Homeland Security issued a new domestic terrorism advisory bulletin on Wednesday, warning that the country faced a “heightened threat environment” from anti-government “ideologically-motivated violent extremists” motivated by “perceived grievances fueled by false narratives”.