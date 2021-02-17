Trump news: Ex-president declares war on ‘dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack’ Mitch McConnell

(AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump unleashed a blistering attack on Mitch McConnell three days after the Republican Senate leader gave a speech condemning the former president’s behaviour, even though he did not vote to convict him in his impeachment trial.

Mr Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, are being sued by the NAACP over the Capitol riot. The conspiracy and incitement claim has been filed under a Reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act.

It came as a poll found Mr Trump would win the Republican 2024 presidential primary with a crushing 53 per cent of the vote if it were held today, a poll suggests. Mike Pence lagged behind on 12 per cent.

A veteran television producer has revealed in an interview that while at the White House, Trump adviser Steve Bannon believed his boss had “early-stage dementia” — he later also reportedly launched a covert campaign to remove Trump from office.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is due to travel to Wisconsin to talk up his $1.9 trillion (£1.36 trillion) Covid-19 rescue package.

A new poll shows Mr Biden’s approval rating has gone up over his first month in office, and now sits at 62 per cent. The focus on Covid-19 and the quick action to undo a number of unpopular Trump-era executive actions are thought to be behind the bump in his popularity.