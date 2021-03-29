Biden news: President says 90% of adults eligible for vaccine in April as he calls for mask mandates

Louise Hall,Joe Sommerlad and Justin Vallejo
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington

Joe Biden announced that 90 per cent of all adults in the United States would be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks in an initiative to roll out more locations to administer millions more doses by 19 April.

It came as the president called for renewed mask mandates in states that have lifted the pandemic precautions, saying he believed that some states should stop their reopening plans.

“Please, this is not politics, reinstate the mandate if you let it down, and businesses should require masks as well,” Biden said.

As the country marches toward reopening after a year of lockdowns, the White House is looking to create coronavirus “vaccine passports” that would prove holders have been inoculated.

The initiative would see the development of a standard credential for Americans to prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in a bid to help reduce the risk of infections as businesses move to re-open at full capacity, with 17 groups and government agencies already working on it, according to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under Donald Trump, has suggested in a CNN interview that hundreds of thousands of deaths from the pandemic could have been “mitigated” if the former president had acted differently.

