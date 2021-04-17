Biden news - live: Woman charged with threat to kill VP Harris as China hits out at US’s Japan alliance

(AP)

China hit back at the United States’s apparent show of alliance with Japan during talks between Joe Biden and Japan’s PM Yoshihide Suga, calling it an “ironic attempt of stoking division”.

During the talks, Mr Biden and Mr Suga aired concerns about China’s activities in the Indo-Pacific region, saying it went “far beyond the scope of normal development of bilateral relations”.

This comes as the White House announced that Mr Biden plans to lift his predecessor Donald Trump’s historically low cap on refugees next month.

The president was criticised for initially moving only to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements. On Friday Mr Biden moved to accelerate refugee admissions but said the admission of up to 15,000 refugees set by Mr Trump this year "remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest".

The White House has condemned the “chilling” video of the police shooting of Adam Toledo.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said it was a reminder that across the country, “law enforcement uses unnecessary force too often, resulting in the death of black and brown Americans.” She said she did not know if the US president, Joe Biden, had watched it.

