Biden has no plans to meet with Putin at G-20 summit

30
·1 min read
Joe Biden
Joe Biden

“The President said he has no intention sit down with Vladimir Putin, and that’s where we are today,” Kirby said during a press briefing.

Read also: Biden vows grave consequences for Putin in case of use of nukes

In an earlier interview with CNN, Biden said the following: “Look, I have no intention of meeting with him, but look, if he came to me at the G20 and said, ‘I want to talk about the release of Griner,’ I would meet with him, but that would depend.”

Previously, Politico reported the United States is taking steps to avoid any potential Biden-Putin encounters at the November summit in Bali. The White House subsequently denied the report.

Read also: White House formulating contingencies for nuclear weapon use by Russia

Both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were invited to the G-20 summit, scheduled for Nov. 15-16. Zelenskyy said the exact format of his participation in the even will depend on the situation in Ukraine.

Read also: Biden bans the exchange of special borrowing rights with Russia and Belarus

Putin did not rule out attending the summit in person, although the final decision has apparently not been taken yet.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden, Cindy Axne tout Democratic accomplishments in virtual reception

    President Joe Biden said U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne was "one of the best persons in the entire United States Congress."

  • Iraqi parliament gives long-awaited Cabinet approval vote

    Iraq's parliament gave its vote of confidence to a new Cabinet on Thursday, breaking a yearlong political stalemate and marking the first since 2005 without members from the bloc of a powerful Shiite cleric. Despite those two unresolved appointments, the approved Cabinet lineup constitutes a quorum. The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is the first since 2005 that does not include seats for the bloc of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

  • UK says new PM Rishi Sunak won't go to UN climate conference

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend a major United Nations climate conference next month, the government said Thursday. Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of “pressing domestic commitments” including preparations for an emergency budget on Nov. 17 and does not reflect a downgrade in the Conservative government’s commitment to combating climate change. Sunak took office on Tuesday, replacing Liz Truss, who stepped down after a seven-week term in which her tax-cutting plans sparked economic and political mayhem.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Denies Russia Plans to Use Nuclear Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was no need for Russia to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine, and denied his country had ever discussed the use of atomic weapons in the war, now in its ninth month.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetPutin c

  • Stray bullet from Chicago alley strikes boy in his home, killing him

    A 7-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while washing his hands in the bathroom of his family's Chicago home, according to police. The shots were reportedly fired from a nearby alley.

  • 'Flawless streaming': Prime members get $20 off the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

    Voice recognition, speedy streaming and more — snap up this TV tool for nearly 40% off while you can.

  • Donald Trump Pushes Blake Masters on ‘Big Lie’

    The former president’s advice ahead of the midterm elections is to embrace voter fraud claims.

  • Russia Lawmakers Begin Steps to Toughen 'Gay Propaganda' Law

    Putin has repeatedly cracked down on same-sex relationships in an effort to uphold what his regime considers traditional family values.

  • Biden to double down on message that congressional Republicans would make economy worse

    With less than two weeks until midterm Election Day, President Joe Biden is doubling down on the message that a Republican-run Congress would be worse for the U.S. economy. Senior White House officials sent out a document to reporters and held a conference call on Wednesday, outlining what they are calling "congressional Republicans’ five-part plan to increase inflation and costs for American families." The aggressive push reflects a desire by the Biden administration to shift the narrative and convince voters -- most of whom think the president is doing a poor job with the economy -- that Republicans' "economic plan will raise costs and make inflation worse."

  • Biden praises third quarter GDP numbers showing economic growth

    As the White House praises the first positive GDP report of 2022, Republicans are dismissing the latest numbers with two weeks left until the midterm elections. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on the Biden administration's response and other developments from the campaign trail.

  • Power cuts in Kyiv to last longer following fresh attacks on grid by Russia

    Electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo is introducing longer emergency power outages in Kyiv after a new Russian attack on an energy infrastructure facility, the press service of DTEK Kyiv Grids reported on Facebook on Oct. 27.

  • Tesla's Model Y tops new car registrations in Europe in September - report

    This is the first time that Tesla's sports utility vehicle has led the rankings in Europe, London-based JATO Dynamics said on Wednesday as 29,367 Model Y cars were registered last month, up 227% from last year. Supermini car Peugeot 208 was at the second spot and Renault's Dacia Sandero came third in the September rankings. The Model Y is one of the most successful cars from Tesla, which has produced 879,346 units so far this year compared to 906,032 units in all of last year.

  • From the gridiron to US Senate candidate, Herschel Walker's past successes and controversies are colliding in Georgia, including recent allegations of supporting partners' abortions

    Herschel Walker has gone from hero athlete to controversial Senate hopeful in his race to unseat Rafael Warnock with the help of Donald Trump.

  • Cheney Crosses Party Line to Back Slotkin in Michigan House Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Representative Liz Cheney, an outcast in her own party because of her vocal criticism of former President Donald Trump, on Thursday formally endorsed Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who is facing a tough House re-election fight in Michigan.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Econo

  • ‘We have a deal’: EU bans new gas-fueled cars starting in 2035

    The European Union reached a deal to ban new gas-fueled cars starting in 2035, the last major sticking point in a broad plan to hit net-zero emissions.

  • Popular Russian TV channel suspends filming of comedy shows because comedians have left the country

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 15:42 The Russian entertainment channel TNT has suspended the filming of comedy shows because several comedians have left the country and the management wants to produce TV series.

  • Iran accused of ‘attempting to kidnap’ former footballer and regime critic Ali Karimi

    Karimi now lives in the United Arab Emirates and has supported a number of protests in his native Iran

  • Kremlin’s lies about Ukraine’s plans to use dirty bomb ‘aim to force acceptance of occupation’

    The Kremlin’s unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine plans to use a dirty bomb are aimed at forcing Kyiv to accept the occupation of its territory and force it into talks, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said on Ukrainian national television on Oct. 26.

  • Potential Caribbean system will be slow to develop

    The weather pattern across the Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea reflects the changing of the season.

  • Tehran students hold vigils for Mahsa Amini

    STORY: Video obtained by Reuters shows students in the entrance hall of a faculty of Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology singing at a vigil for Mahsa. The word Masah was spelled out in candles on a table. Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the features of the entrance hall which match file imagery of the building. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date it was filmed but a reliable source said it was filmed on Wednesday (October 26).In a second video, students at the Rafsanjani University Complex are filmed clapping and chanting in protest. The location of the video was verified by building characteristics which matched file imagery. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.