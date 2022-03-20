Biden has 'no plans' to visit Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Europe for emergency summits, Psaki says

US President Joe Biden speaks during a memorial service for the late US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8, 2022. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday President Joe Biden will not visit Ukraine.

Biden is expected to travel to Europe for a series of emergency summits.

"The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people," Psaki said.

President Joe Biden does not plan to visit Ukraine during his upcoming trip to Europe, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday.

"The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but there are no plans to travel into Ukraine," she wrote on Twitter.

The White House said last week Biden will travel to Europe next week for an emergency NATO meeting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The news came after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced he was calling for the alliance's leaders to convene in Brussels to discuss their response to Russia's attack.

"His goal is to meet in person, face to face, with his European counterparts and talk about where we are in the conflict with Russia," Psaki said. It is not yet determined if Biden will try to meet with Zelenskyy himself or if he will visit refugees in Poland.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy said he is 'ready for negotiations" with Putin but warned of a "third World War" if peace talks with Russia are unsuccessful.

"I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War," he said.

