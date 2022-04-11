Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun rule. The aim is to rein in privately made firearms without serial numbers. They're increasingly cropping up at crime scenes across the U.S. Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the rule could be released as soon as Monday, April 11,2022. They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL BALSAMO
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Barack Obama
    Barack Obama
    44th president of the United States, from 2009 to 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating an Obama-era U.S. attorney to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as his administration unveils its formal rule to rein in ghost guns, privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes, six people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Biden is expected to make the announcement nominating Steve Dettlebach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, at the White House on Monday, the people said. They were not authorized to discuss the nomination publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The administration will also release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S.

Dettlebach’s confirmation is likely to be an uphill battle for the Biden administration. Biden had to withdraw the nomination of his first ATF nominee, gun-control advocate David Chipman, after the nomination stalled for months because of opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in the Senate.

Both Republican and Democratic administrations have failed to get nominees for the ATF position through the politically fraught process since the director’s position was made confirmable in 2006. Since then, only one nominee, former U.S. Attorney B. Todd Jones, has been confirmed. Jones made it through the Senate in 2013 but only after a six-month struggle. Jones was acting director when President Barack Obama nominated him in January 2013.

The Biden administration’s plan was first reported by Politico.

For nearly a year, the ghost gun rule has been making its way through the federal regulation process. Gun safety groups and Democrats in Congress have been pushing for the Justice Department to finish the rule for months. It will probably be met with heavy resistance from gun groups and draw litigation in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, the Senate's top Democrat, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, implored the administration to move faster.

“It’s high time for a ghost gun exorcism before the proliferation peaks, and before more people get hurt — or worse,” Schumer said in a statement. “My message is a simple one: No more waiting on these proposed federal rules." Ghost guns are "too easy to build, too hard to trace and too dangerous to ignore.”

Justice Department statistics show that nearly 24,000 ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement at crime scenes and reported to the government from 2016 to 2020. It is hard to say how many are circulating on the streets, in part because in many cases police departments don’t contact the government about the guns because they can’t be traced.

The rule is expected to change the current definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun.

In its proposed rule released last May, the ATF said it was also seeking to require manufacturers and dealers who sell ghost gun parts to be licensed by the federal government and require federally licensed firearms dealers to add a serial number to any unserialized guns they plan to sell.

The rule would also require firearms dealers to run background checks before they sell ghost gun kits that contain parts needed to assemble a firearm.

For years, federal officials have been sounding the alarm about an increasing black market for homemade, military-style semi-automatic rifles and handguns. As well as turning up more frequently at crime scenes, ghost guns have been increasingly encountered when federal agents buy guns in undercover operations from gang members and other criminals.

Some states, like California, have enacted laws in recent years to require serial numbers to be stamped on ghost guns.

The critical component in building an untraceable gun is what is known as the lower receiver, a part typically made of metal or polymer. An unfinished receiver — sometimes referred to as an “80-percent receiver” — can be legally bought online with no serial numbers or other markings on it, no license required.

Police across the country have been reporting spikes in ghost guns being recovered by officers. The New York Police Department, for example, said officers found 131 unserialized firearms since January.

A gunman who killed his wife and four others in Northern California in 2017 had been prohibited from owning firearms, but he built his own to skirt the court order before his rampage. And in 2019, a teenager used a homemade handgun to fatally shoot two classmates and wound three others at a school in suburban Los Angeles.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden scheduled to unveil new steps on gun violence

    Amid growing concern about gun violence and untraceable "ghost guns" that can be 3D-printed at home, President Joe Biden was scheduled Monday to introduce new

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn called for Fauci's imprisonment and Biden's impeachment during a Trump rally

    Cawthorn accused Dr. Anothony Fauci of lying to Congress and also said "dark forces" control the government.

  • Trump endorses celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is endorsing celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running as a Republican in a closely watched U.S. Senate contest in Pennsylvania. "Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said in a statement. The Senate race in Pennsylvania could determine control of the Senate and the fate of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to defend democracy at home after he backed Ukraine in Poland

    Cheney said the House Minority Leader "failed to put his oath to the Constitution ahead of his own personal political gains."

  • China makes delivery of missiles to Serbia

    Serbia received the delivery of a sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft system in a veiled operation this weekend. Western nations are concerned about an arms buildup in the Balkans in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Shanghai seeks to reassure residents over COVID-hit supplies

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday and sought to assure locked-down residents of China's most populous city that supply bottlenecks affecting availability of food and other items would ease. Streets remained largely silent in the city of 26 million people as curbs under its "zero tolerance" policy allow only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission to move freely. Wang Wenbo, a vice president at e-commerce giant JD.com, said at Shanghai's daily briefing that the company is focused on basic foodstuffs and baby care items.

  • Velshi: We must not stand by as the people of Ukraine - and their freedom - perish

    The people of Ukraine simply yearn to be free, to live where and how they want, and to choose their government in the pursuit of justice and equity. The basic rights for which Ukrainians have been fighting since 2014: life, liberty and personal security, are fundamental rights that many Americans might take for granted every single day. Most Americans couldn’t ever imagine their basic freedom to live being stripped away. Good fortune, perhaps. And maybe some naïveté about the fact that basic rights don’t just happen – they are earned and defended. But freedom, it seems, isn’t free. Each of us, as global citizens, has an obligation to stand up and defend these rights. Even if they don’t apply to you. We must not stand by as the people of Ukraine – and their freedom - perish.

  • With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic

    It was the peak of this year’s omicron surge and an Army medical team was helping in a Michigan hospital. Regular patient beds were full. When she saw the dent, Lt. Col. Suzanne Cobleigh, the leader of the Army team, knew the nurse had done her job.

  • Biden expected to announce ghost gun rule and nominee for ATF director

    Biden expected to announce ghost gun rule and nominee for ATF director

  • 'Family, family, family:' Valerie Biden Owens defends brother 'Joey' and nephew Hunter

    Does Joe Biden's son Hunter bear some responsibility for the controversies around him? "No," Valerie Biden Owens said. "Hunter walked through hell."

  • Source: Heliot Ramos, highly touted prospect, called up by Giants

    Heliot Ramos, the Giants' first-round pick in 2017, has been called up, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.

  • Iran wants U.S. to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions prior to nuclear deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards reviving the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday. Iran and the United States have engaged in indirect talks in Vienna over the past year to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement which then-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018 and Iran subsequently violated by ramping up its nuclear programme.

  • Michigan hockey holds onto goalie Erik Portillo for next season

    Big Ten tournament MOP Erik Portillo will remain in net for Michigan hockey next season, spurning the Buffalo Sabres, who drafted him in 2019.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Russia warns of 'military confrontation' with the United States. Steelers quarterback dies. Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Austrian leader to meet Putin in Moscow, hoping to build bridges

    Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, he said, adding he hoped to help build bridges between Russia and Ukraine and stop the "war of aggression". Nehammer's meeting would be the first face-to-face encounter between Putin and a European Union leader since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering a broad Western effort to isolate Moscow.

  • Valerie Biden Owens defends Hunter as blameless victim, blames Trump's 'right-wing followers'

    Valerie Biden Owens, the president's sister, defended her nephew Hunter Biden amid controversy around his laptop and allegations of financial misconduct.

  • Kevin Durant on ups and downs of the season, thoughts on play-in tournament | Nets Post Game

    In this Nets vs Pacers post game news conference, Kevin Durant explains what he's learned this season and how proud he is of the perseverance of this team the last two years. Durant also voices his opinion on the play-in tournament.

  • Will Donald Trump run for president in 2024? He teases NC crowd during rally

    Donald Trump drew cheers from the crowd when he asked if anyone wants him to run again in 2024.

  • China Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Wins on COVID-Stricken Weekend

    “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” dominated the box office in China since its opening on Friday. But, with the country on high alert for COVID, the weekend’s cinema business remained close to recent lows. Data from consultancy Artisan Gateway shows “The Secrets of Dumbledore” earning RMB62.2 million ($9.7 million at current exchange rates) between […]

  • Proud Boys member pleads guilty to role in US Capitol attack

    Charles Donohoe will co-operate, giving prosecutors a boost in pursuit of high-ranking members of the far-right groupTrump Jr texted Meadows strategies to overturn election Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside the US Capitol on 6 January last year. Photograph: José Luis Magaña/AP A member of the far-right Proud Boys group has pleaded guilty to conspiring to attack the US Capitol in a bid to stop Congress certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, giving prosecutors a win in their