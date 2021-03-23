Biden to Tap Williams as First Black U.S. Attorney in Manhattan

Christian Berthelsen and Patricia Hurtado
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Veteran federal prosecutor Damian Williams has been selected as President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as the next U.S. attorney for Manhattan. He would be the first Black person to lead the nation’s highest-profile outpost of the Justice Department if confirmed.

The selection was made by New York Senator Charles Schumer, following the traditional process in which home-state senators select candidates to serve as U.S. attorneys and judges in their state. Several people with knowledge of the selection process said in recent months that there was a strong preference for a woman or person of color as a candidate, as well as someone with a strong background in prosecuting financial fraud cases.

The selection of Williams, the current chief of the securities-fraud unit in the office, signals a strong desire on the part of policy makers to bolster white-collar enforcement in New York, which waned during the Trump administration.

Schumer also recommended Breon Peace, a partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, as nominee for the top federal prosecutor job in Brooklyn. Peace served as prosecutor in that office from 1999 to 2002.

The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office is the Justice Department’s most high-profile outpost in the nation, responsible for prosecuting major cases involving financial crime, terrorism and public corruption. Previous officeholders have built national reputations on the basis of their work there, including Preet Bharara, Rudy Giuliani and James Comey. It is often referred to as the “Sovereign District of New York,” a play on its official name, in a reference to the office’s independence from the Justice Department in Washington.

The office has been led since last summer by Audrey Strauss, a veteran prosecutor who was elevated from her position as deputy U.S. attorney after then-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman was forced out by Attorney General William Barr in June.

The Brooklyn federal prosecutor’s office in recent years has increasingly taken on more securities fraud and foreign bribery cases like the pending prosecution of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng.

Ng is accused of conspiring with financier Jho Low and others to embezzle at least $2.7 billion from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB, which is scheduled to go to trial later this year. The office is also prosecuting Huawei Technologies Co. and its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou who are accused of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. That case is also pending but no trial date has been set.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

