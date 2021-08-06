Biden to nominate development official to U.S. Treasury post --official

A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden intends to nominate a long-time development official for a U.S. Treasury position on international markets, a White House official told Reuters on Friday.

Alexia Latortue, who is deputy chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corp, an independent U.S. foreign assistance agency, is set to be nominated as assistant secretary for International Markets and Investment Policy, which works on international financial services issues, trade and investment policy, and U.S. relations with multilateral development banks.

Latortue did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Latortue served as a U.S. Treasury official in the Obama administration and also spent 10 years with the World Bank.

The Treasury Department's under secretary for International Affairs position, which oversees international markets, is currently vacant.

Bloomberg News reported in July that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s choice for the international under secretary job withdrew after the White House told her she would not be nominated.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden picks ambassadors to Switzerland and Argentina -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden picked two major fundraisers for his campaign for office as his ambassadors to Switzerland and Argentina, the White House said on Friday. Biden chose Scott Miller, an LGBTQ activist and philanthropist, for the top U.S. diplomatic role in Switzerland as well as Liechtenstein. Switzerland has often served as an intermediary between the United States and Iran, which are deeply at odds over issues including sanctions and talks to revive a nuclear deal.

  • Justice Department says Russian hackers behind SolarWinds hack targeted U.S. attorney's offices

    The Justice Department confirmed the Russian hackers behind the SolarWinds breach also gained access to email accounts in 27 U.S. attorney's offices across the country. Eric Tucker, a reporter covering national security at the Justice Department and FBI for the Associated Press, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what information they might have accessed and what the Justice Department is doing about it.

  • Nebraska voter ID ballot drive begins gathering signatures

    A campaign to require a government-issued photo identification to vote in Nebraska has started collecting signatures to place the issue on the 2022 general election ballot. Citizens for Voter ID said it started gathering signatures Thursday. State lawmakers have repeatedly rejected attempts to pass a voter identification law, prompting campaign organizers to seek voter approval for a state constitutional amendment.

  • Why Daniel Jones is ready to make a big jump in year three | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why many within the Giants organization see significant progress in Daniel Jones heading into his third NFL season and feel he is ready to make a big jump leading the Giants offense.

  • White House backs senators in debate over the need for tougher crypto regulations with a surprise statement

    The White House's surprise statement came as senators debated crypto regulation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • NFL player prop of the day: Rob Gronkowski can probably have at least one more good season

    Gronk didn't have a vintage season, but it was pretty good.

  • Arkansas is sitting on $190 million in pandemic rental aid

    An estimated $190 million in federal rental assistance remains unspent in the state, a Northwest Arkansas Axios analysis shows.State and local authorities received more than $201 million in pandemic emergency rental assistance, but at the start of August, only $10.6 million — just more than 5% — had been distributed to help people stay in their homes, the analysis of U.S. treasury figures and data provided by counties shows. Overwhelmed agencies, restrictive state policy and a lack of knowledge

  • Bears training camp: Offensive line injuries becoming big problem

    The Bears started Friday's practice with just 10 offensive linemen. When it was over, they had 9.

  • Yankees' Joey Gallo 'overcome with emotion' after game-winning home run against Mariners

    Joey Gallo’s first six games as a Yankee did not go well. But the slugger did his best to change that narrative against the Mariners on Thursday.

  • Shots give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost, studies show

    Friday's report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds to growing laboratory evidence that people who had one bout of COVID-19 get a dramatic boost in virus-fighting immune cells — and a bonus of broader protection against new mutants — when they're vaccinated. “If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. From the beginning health authorities have urged survivors to get the broader protection vaccination promises.

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Once-powerful ex-SC Rep. Harrison can ‘never’ practice law again, high court rules

    Rather than fight disciplinary proceedings that would likely have stripped him of his law license, former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, has let the South Carolina Supreme Court ban him from practicing law.

  • Schumer accuses Republicans of slowing down $1 trillion infrastructure package after a lone GOP Senator snarled up the timeline

    A sole Republican senator blocked efforts to speed up the package of Biden's landmark infrastructure bill.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For ‘Encouraging Violence’ With Anti-Vaccine Speech

    An audience in Alabama cheered when the conspiracy-loving lawmaker praised their state for having one of the country's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

  • ‘The Pied Piper leading us off a cliff’: Florida governor condemned as Covid surges

    Ron DeSantis’s desire to keep state open amid Delta surge draws criticism from local leaders to the White House Ron DeSantis on Tuesday at a news conference. ‘You try to fearmonger, you try to do this stuff,’ DeSantis snapped at a reporter who asked him about the state’s record number of hospitalizations. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Florida governor Ron DeSantis earned a new moniker this week as the resurgent coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on his state: the “Pied Piper of Covid-19, leading

  • Arkansas judge blocks statewide ban on mask mandates

    An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates, AP reports.Driving the news: Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against a law signed in April by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson that banned governmental entities from implementing mask mandates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFox ruled against the measure on multiple grounds, including that it disc

  • Inside a Kamala Harris crisis dinner

    A group of the Democratic Party's most influential women met for dinner at a home in the nation’s capital last month to game out how to defend Vice President Kamala Harris and her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, against a torrent of bad press.Why it matters: It's telling that so early in the Biden-Harris administration, such powerful operatives felt compelled to try to right the vice president's ship.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • Donald Trump Asks 'Dedicated' Supporters To Pay To Carry Misspelled 'Trump Offical Card'

    One of the four proposed card designs misspells the word "official"

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • Top Republicans move to protect Trump from Capitol attack fallout

    Some party leaders blamed the former president in the charged moments after the insurrection – but are now embarking on a campaign of revisionism Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, speaks on the steps of the US Capitol on 29 July. He pulled all five of his picks from the House select committee. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Top Republicans in Congress are embarking on a new campaign of revisionism seven months after the attack on the Capitol, absolving Donald Trump of responsibility and b