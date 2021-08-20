Biden to nominate ex-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan after months of speculation

CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will nominate Rahm Emanuel as his ambassador to Japan, capping off months of speculation that the former Chicago mayor would be tapped for the prominent foreign post, the White House announced Friday.

The move will give Biden a deeply experienced government tactician and political veteran in his ranks of top diplomats, but the choice also drew criticism from some in the Democratic Party’s progressive wing who have found fault with Emanuel’s eight-year tenure as mayor.

“For nearly 30 years I have worked with President Biden on behalf of the American people, and I am honored that he has nominated me to serve as ambassador to Japan,” Emanuel said in a statement released by the White House. “The alliance between the United States and Japan is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific, and I would proudly represent our nation with one of our most critical global allies in one of the most critical geopolitical regions.”

Biden’s selection of Emanuel as ambassador had been expected since the spring. The president also on Friday named Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China, an assignment for which Emanuel also had been in the running. Burns, a former ambassador and senior State Department official who is currently a Harvard professor, helped advise Biden’s campaign on foreign policy.

“This region of the world and these two relationships are among the most important for the United States, for different reasons. So the president has nominated two people with a tremendous amount of experience,” said a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the selections.

Emanuel “brings an experience and policy chops to the job that he can hit the ground running. There’s not a meeting in the Situation Room he wasn’t a part of when he worked as chief of staff,” the official said. “He has a deep understanding of how to get things done in the Capitol and long working relationships with Democrats and Republicans in Congress.”

Story continues

Emanuel declined to comment beyond his released statement.

The former mayor must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before he can take up the post in Tokyo. The Biden administration has been criticized for the slow pace of its ambassador appointments, with its first nominees gaining confirmation from the Senate just earlier this month.

The earliest Emanuel could expect confirmation would be this fall. Given the number of outstanding confirmations, it’s likely Emanuel’s nomination will be considered along with several other ambassador choices, which would lessen the likelihood he would face individual scrutiny from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Emanuel has faced criticism on the left for his handling of the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald as mayor, and from Republicans for Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city and its history of struggling to tamp down violent crime. However, he has deep relationships in Washington and Congress with an established track record as a top official in two White Houses.

The White House made Emanuel’s selection official at the end of the week that saw Biden embroiled in the largest foreign policy crisis of his presidency, with his handling of the chaotic exit from Afghanistan drawing sharp criticism from members of both parties.

Progressive U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York said Biden’s nomination of Emanuel was “the last thing we needed to see at the end of this tragic week is this.”

“When elected officials use their power against Black lives, they should not receive this honor,” Bowman said. “We still remember Laquan McDonald.”

U.S. Reps. Mondaire Jones of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri also urged progressives to rally against Emanuel’s nomination.

“Rahm Emanuel covered up the murder of Laquan McDonald. He must be disqualified from ever holding an appointed position in any administration,” Bush tweeted. “Call your Senator and urge them to vote NO.”

Emanuel repeatedly has insisted that neither he nor his administration covered up the police shooting, saying the city followed protocol at the time not to release police video of a shooting under investigation.

While progressives pushed back, plenty of the former mayor’s longtime allies took to social media to endorse an Ambassador Emanuel, including Black Aldermen Howard Brookins and Jason Ervin and other more prominent national figures.

Former President Bill Clinton called Emanuel and Burns “smart decision makers, experienced leaders and dedicated public servants,” adding that Biden had “made a great choice” in selecting them.

“I know Rahm and Nick will do great and I wish them well in their respective posts,” said Clinton, whom Emanuel served as campaign fundraiser and later as senior White House adviser.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Biden had “chosen a leader of immense experience and effectiveness to represent our nation in Tokyo.” Pelosi became speaker in 2007 after the Emanuel-led Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee helped the party win control of the chamber.

“In the House and, indeed, across the nation, Rahm Emanuel is known and respected by all for his relentlessness and track record of success,” Pelosi said in a statement.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn said Emanuel “has the experience necessary to advance our country’s strategic objectives” while U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he “has a lifetime of public service preparing him to speak for America.”

“Japan is an important strategic partner in Asia, particularly in light of our continued challenges from China,” Durbin said. “I will do all I can to help Rahm become America’s voice in Japan.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth also pointed to Emanuel’s deep experience saying he had “spent his life in public service” which makes “him well suited to represent the United States of America in this important role.”

As Biden fills out his slate of ambassadors, he has looked to reduce the number of political appointees to embassies around the world in favor of career diplomats — a move that is aimed at reinvigorating confidence in the State Department and longtime Foreign Service officials. Political appointees typically fall into one of two categories: experienced and connected officeholders such as Emanuel and those who bundled major campaign contributions for the president.

In Japan, the nation’s leaders have come to expect a high-profile name as the top U.S. envoy. Emanuel fits that bill as a member of the U.S. House leadership and first chief of staff to President Barack Obama prior to his tenure running City Hall in the nation’s third-largest city.

Emanuel would enter the job with the most political and government experience since Howard H. Baker Jr., the former Republican Senate majority leader who served as former President Ronald Reagan’s chief of staff and served as ambassador to Japan under former President George W. Bush.

Former Vice President Walter Mondale served as ambassador to Japan in the Clinton administration. Obama chose California fundraiser and businessman John Roos as envoy to Japan, and he was followed by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy.

Most recently, under former President Donald Trump, the post was held by Tennessee Republican businessman Bill Hagerty, who stepped down from the position in July 2019 to launch a successful U.S. Senate bid.

In a statement released Friday, Hagerty congratulated Emanuel and said he looked forward to their conversations as part of the confirmation process.

“Given the ongoing failures witnessed in Afghanistan, it will be incumbent upon Mayor Emanuel to demonstrate strongly his ability to represent America’s vital interests in the region and to protect the thousands of our citizens that are in Japan on any given day,” Hagerty said.

In his statement, Emanuel paid deference to his predecessors.

“Our ambassadors to Japan have a long history of distinguished public service from both parties and I am humbled to follow so many statesmen who have served in this role,” Emanuel said. “I look forward to discussing my nomination with the members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and, if confirmed, to serving the United States of America.”

Prior to winning Biden’s nod for ambassador, Emanuel made little secret that he coveted an appointment as Biden’s transportation secretary, a push that met fierce resistance from progressives. Powerhouse U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, some union leaders and the Rev. Al Sharpton among others opposed Emanuel as a Cabinet pick.

Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg ultimately got the nod.

Getting selected as an ambassador amounts to a political consolation prize for Emanuel, but it also restores a foothold in national and international politics. Since leaving office in May 2019, Emanuel has been working as a Chicago-based adviser for Wall Street investment firm Centerview Partners and as a political analyst for ABC News.

A foreign assignment for Emanuel was not likely to draw quite as much ire from critics as a Cabinet post would have. Larry Cohen, the chairman of the Our Revolution group that backed progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, said as much to The New York Times earlier this year.

“None of the people we were afraid of got into this Cabinet,” Cohen said. “It’s fine and well for Rahm Emanuel to be an ambassador someplace.”

Still, some had not given up the anti-Emanuel fight in the months leading up to Biden’s selection. A progressive coalition of groups, including some in Chicago, opposed Emanuel in a foreign post, citing a lack of “ethics, integrity and diplomatic skills.”

“Emanuel’s disgraceful behavior as mayor of Chicago cannot be erased or ignored,” the more than two dozen grassroots organizations wrote in a statement. “At a time when the Democratic Party leadership has joined with most Americans in asserting that Black lives matter, it would be a travesty to elevate to an ambassadorship someone who has epitomized the attitude that Black lives do not matter.”

A self-described group of 28 “relatives of Chicago police violence victims” also voiced opposition to an Emanuel appointment. Arewa Karen Winters, who said her nephew was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer, noted Biden’s support for George Floyd’s family and police reform.

“As families who have been traumatized by police violence and terror, we are very hurt and we feel betrayed at even the thought of President Biden wanting to appoint Rahm to such a prestigious position,” Winters said in a video voicing opposition.

As mayor, Emanuel took a 44-member delegation from Chicago on a trade trip to Japan and China. The group was made up mostly of business heavyweights, including donors with ties to nearly $2 million in contributions to Emanuel’s campaign, the Tribune reported at the time.

Emanuel’s official calendar for the 2018 trip shows he spoke at a business council investment forum, held a dinner reception for various Japanese businesses and met with several government officials, including Yuriko Koike, the governor of Tokyo; Yasutoshi Nishimura, deputy chief Cabinet secretary; and Kazuyuki Nakane, the state minister of foreign affairs.

Emanuel also met with James Nudo, president of DMG Mori, a company that makes machine tools for the auto, aerospace and other industries. A few weeks following the trip, DMG Mori announced it was moving its North American headquarters and 250 jobs from suburban Hoffman Estates to Chicago to be closer to the staff and students at Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville.

The former mayor also had drinks at a Tokyo bar with Takeshi Niinami, president of Suntory Holdings Ltd., the Japanese beverage giant. During Emanuel’s tenure, subsidiary Beam Suntory moved its global headquarters from suburban Deerfield to Chicago’s Merchandise Mart.

If confirmed, Emanuel’s role as ambassador would mark the second time he’s returned to the public sector following a stint in investment banking. And spending a few years in Japan could further deepen his well of business contacts, should he decide to pass through the revolving door a third time back to the private sector.

After serving in the Clinton White House, Emanuel made $16 million in a little more than two years as an investment banker. As part of the confirmation process, Emanuel would be required to disclose his financial assets and income at Centerview Partners.

As mayor, Emanuel regularly released his tax returns, with the most recent showing an income of $554,000 in 2017. Earlier this year, Emanuel and his wife Amy Rule gave $100,000 to the Star Scholarship program he created at City Colleges of Chicago.

———