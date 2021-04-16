Biden to nominate former space shuttle commander to NASA leadership role

The new NASA leadership under the Biden administration is coming together quickly. Two months after he took office, President Biden nominated Sen. Bill Nelson to head up the space agency. Today, he put forward former astronaut Pam Melroy for the No. 2 spot.

Melroy comes to the table with extensive aerospace experienced across civil, commercial and national security sectors.

She is a retired U.S. Air Force test pilot and former NASA astronaut and space shuttle commander.

“It’s a great honor to be nominated by President Biden to support Senator Nelson and help lead NASA. The agency is critical in America’s fight to combat climate change and maintain leadership in space,” Melroy said in a statement.

Pamela Melroy was the second female shuttle commander, serving as a pilot on two missions prior to commanding STS-120 in Oct. 2007.

Melroy flew three missions in space including serving as the space shuttle pilot twice in 2000 and 2002 and then as the commander in 2007. One of only two women to command the space shuttle, she has logged more than 38 days in space.

“I believe that Pam Melroy will be a great partner to help lead NASA,” Bill Nelson said in a statement. “Pam has the longstanding technical and leadership experience that will help NASA on its mission to explore the cosmos, expand climate change research, and ensure NASA-developed technologies benefit life here on Earth."

Several space insiders, including former NASA deputy administrator Lori Garver, criticized Biden’s selection of Nelson suggesting the president missed an opportunity to make history appointing the first woman.

“Lots of us would have preferred she be at the top of the ticket but she’s not and so this is the next best thing,” Garver said.

Garver said while many point to Melroy’s time as an astronaut, she believes her experience at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA,) the FAA and the space industry is even more important.

“She’ll command a lot of respect and be a really good part of the team," Garver said of Melroy.

After NASA, Melroy served as deputy program manager for the Lockheed Martin Orion Space Exploration Initiatives program. She then returned to government, overseeing commercial space licensing activities at the FAA.

At DARPA, she served as deputy director at the Tactical Technology Office where she directed an advanced technology development portfolio.

If confirmed as NASA’s Deputy Administrator, Melroy will be coming onboard at a critical time for NASA as it moves forward with its Artemis moon mission to send the first woman to the lunar surface.

“This year, NASA will embark on the first human deep space exploration program since Apollo, launch the James Webb Telescope, test the first all-electric X-Plane, and further technologies to take humans to Mars. And the way to do it is as a team that honors diversity in every dimension!,” Melroy said.

