Biden to nominate Democrat Willie Phillips to U.S. energy regulator -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Thursday President Joe Biden plans to nominate regulatory lawyer Willie Phillips to serve as a commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), a panel that could play an increasingly important role in his effort to fight climate change.

Phillips, a Democrat and chair of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia, has "extensive background in the areas of public utility regulation, bulk power system reliability, and corporate governance," the White House said in a statement.

Phillips would bring FERC to a 3-2 Democratic majority for the first time in Biden's administration, a change that could help the president in his push to put the country on a path to decarbonize the power grid by 2035 and the wider economy by 2050. The role requires confirmation in the Senate, which is considered likely with Democrats having a thin majority in the chamber.

