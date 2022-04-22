Biden to nominate Michael Ratney as envoy to Saudi Arabia, White House says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Michael Ratney
    American diplomat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden intends to nominate Michael Ratney to be U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the White House said on Friday, amid strained relations between Washington and its traditional Gulf allies.

Ratney previously served as charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and as U.S. special envoy for Syria. A career member of the U.S. Foreign Service, he also served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Qatar.

Washington has been trying to persuade Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, to pump more oil to offset potential losses in Russian supplies after Moscow was sanctioned by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to that, their traditionally strong alliance had hit a bad patch, due in part to the Saudi role in the war in Yemen and by the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PM Johnson: UK hopes to clinch Indian free trade deal by year-end

    Britain hopes to complete a free trade deal with India by the end of this year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he emphasised the need to reduce reliance on foreign oil and gas due to the conflict in Ukraine. "We're hoping to complete another free trade agreement with India by the end of the year, by the autumn," Johnson told reporters in India's western state of Gujarat during the start of his two-day visit to the country. India abstained in a UN vote condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, causing concern among major western countries.

  • Who is the bishop who wants the head of Catholic Charities Fort Worth to resign and why?

    Bishop Michael Olson of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth requested the resignation of the head of Catholic Charities Fort Worth earlier this month.

  • British PM Johnson signals visa flexibility with India to win trade deal

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated he was ready to offer more visas to India in return for this year clinching a free-trade deal that could boost annual bilateral trade by billions of pounds. Britain has made getting a trade deal with India one of its post-Brexit priorities as ministers, free from the European Union's common trade policy, look to gear policy towards faster-growing economies around the Indo-Pacific region. India wants greater opportunities for Indians to live and work in Britain.

  • Britain and India aim for free trade deal by October, says Johnson

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Britain and India agreed on Friday to step up defence and business cooperation during a visit to New Delhi by Boris Johnson, who said a bilateral free-trade deal could be wrapped up by October. On his first visit to the Indian capital as UK prime minister, Johnson discussed with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ways to boost security ties with India, which buys more than half of its military hardware from Russia. India's foreign secretary, however, said Johnson did not put pressure on Modi over New Delhi's position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • GM gets dozens of SUVs across Ukraine border to help move people

    GM responded to Ukraine government plea by delivering dozens of big SUVs to the country amid the war. The trucks will move people out of harms way.

  • ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Bumped to 2023, ‘The Equalizer 3’ Announced in Sony Release Date Shake-Up

    Sony Pictures has updated its upcoming theatrical release calendar, dating its Marvel Comics adaptation “Madame Web,” officially revealing a new entry in Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer” series and delaying the release of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” to 2023. Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the sequel to 2018’s acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into […]

  • ‘Joyland’ Cannes Film From Pakistan Picked up by Film Constellation, WME

    Film Constellation, a U.K- and France-based sales firm, has been appointed to handle international rights for “Joyland,” which is set to be the first Pakistan-made film in Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival. Sales duties will be shared with WME Independent, which is is representing North American rights. The tale of sexual revolution sees […]

  • Hong Kong Disneyland reopens as COVID cases ease; Shanghai deaths rise

    Hong Kong relaxed pandemic restrictions on Thursday, with Disneyland and museums reopening and nighttime restaurant dining resuming as the city's worst COVID-19 outbreak appears to be fading.

  • US to welcome Ukraine refugees but no longer through Mexico

    The Biden administration is making it easier for refugees fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine to come to the United States from Europe while trying to shut down an informal route through northern Mexico that has emerged in recent weeks. Under a program announced Thursday, the U.S. will streamline refugee applications for Ukrainians and others fleeing the fighting, but will no longer routinely grant entry to those who show up at the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum. Volunteers, many from American churches, were shuttling Ukrainians from a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, to the closest border crossing as news spread of plans to discourage a means of entering the U.S. taken by thousands of refugees since the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin began almost two months ago.

  • Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

    (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman liquidated a $1.1 billion bet on Netflix on Wednesday, locking in a loss of more than $400 million as the streaming service's stock plunged following news that it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management made an abrupt U-turn, selling the 3.1 million shares it had bought just three months ago as Netflix' shares tumbled 35% to $226.19. In January, the investor funneled over $1 billion into the streaming service just days after a disappointing forecast for subscriptions pushed the share price lower.

  • Human toll from Shanghai lockdown fuels public frustration

    Shanghai residents feeling the strain of China's anti-coronavirus restrictions.

  • Community health workers play critical role in keeping lines of communication open

    With many Oklahomans having neglected routine health care visits, community health workers will work to encourage people to restart those routines.

  • Inflation, crime, COVID: L.A. County quality-of-life scores take a hit across the board

    This year, every category in the UCLA Quality of Life Index saw a decrease in satisfaction, with eight of nine reaching all-time lows since the survey started in 2016.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris To Give Commencement Speech At HBCU

    Vice President Kamala Harris will give the commencement address at Tennessee State University on May 7, the school announced this morning. Harris will speak along with Birmingham, Ala., Mayor Randall Woodfin as some 900 students receive their degrees. Elected officials, even up to the White House, are frequently sought as commencement speakers and presidents have delivered HBCU commencement speeches dating back to Harry Truman’s 1952 address at Howard University. Jimmy Carter spoke at Cheney Sta

  • Letters to the editor for Thursday, April 21, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Ky. PE teacher arrested after alleged ‘inappropriate physical contact with student.’

    The woman posted a $10,000 bond on Friday.

  • Oil Posts Weekly Loss as China Lockdowns Amplify Demand Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped for the third week out of the last four with China facing a large consumption hit and the Federal Reserve signaling that it will aggressively tighten monetary policy to curb inflation. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says

  • At a train station in Bucharest, Romanians and Russians help Ukrainians find their way

    At the main train station in Bucharest, Romania, Insider witnessed volunteers — including refugees from Russia — helping traumatized Ukrainians.

  • Wichita-based Koch Industries now planning ‘exit strategy’ for business in Russia

    The company originally said leaving Russia would put “our employees there at greater risk and do more harm than good.”

  • Florida Department of Education provides examples from math textbooks rejected due to CRT

    Based on the volume of requests the Department had received for examples of problematic elements of the recently reviewed instructional material, the following are examples provided to the department by the public.