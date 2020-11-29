Biden to nominate Tanden, Rouse and others to economic team, WSJ reports

By Jonnelle Marte and Heather Timmons
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Tanden speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia

(Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Center for American Progress Chief Executive Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget and economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-to-name-rouse-tanden-to-economic-team-11606684256?mod=latest_headlines on Sunday.

Biden, a Democrat, also plans to pick Wally Adeyemo, a senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration, to serve as Janet Yellen’s top deputy at the Treasury Department, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Economists Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey will be nominated to serve as members of the Council of Economic Advisers, the report added.

A representative for the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tanden, Rouse, Adeyemo, Bernstein and Boushey could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.

Before taking the reins at the Center for American Progress, a center-left think tank, Tanden was a healthcare adviser in former President Barack Obama's administration. She was also an adviser for Democrat Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Rouse, a labor economist at Princeton University, whose research has focused on the economics of education, previously served as a member of Obama's Council of Economic Advisers.

Adeyemo was a senior White House national security adviser for international economics during the Obama administration, as well as a top aide to former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. He is currently president of the Obama Foundation

Bernstein, one of Biden's closest aides, served as his chief economic adviser as Biden, then the vice president, and Obama fought to pull the United States out of the Great Recession.

He was tasked https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-economy-stimulus-jobs/economic-stimulus-has-created-saved-150000-jobs-white-house-idUSTRE54Q5S120090527 with calculating and explaining how many jobs the Obama administration's hard-fought recovery act saved in 2009, and was widely expected to have a similarly prominent role in a Biden administration,

Boushey is known for research focusing on how inequality can hinder economic growth. The chief executive and co-founder of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a progressive economic think tank, Boushey has been working with the Biden team as an unofficial economic adviser.

Just like Obama did in 2009, Biden will inherit a struggling economy facing serious near-term challenges.

Nearly 14 million Americans, many who used to be employed in the restaurant and hospitality industries, are receiving unemployment benefits that expire on Dec. 26, and the coronavirus' continued surge means there is no telling when they might be able to go back to work.

Biden’s economic agenda is likely to focus on getting the country past the coronavirus crisis, both as a health and economic issue. A lot will depend on passage of a pandemic relief package and the distribution of a vaccine that is expected in early 2021.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru, Jonelle Marte in New York, and Heather Timmons, Valerie Volcovici and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney)

