Biden chooses 3 for Fed board, including first Black woman

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will nominate three people for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, including Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed and Treasury official, for the top regulatory slot and Lisa Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's board.

Biden will also nominate Phillip Jefferson, an economist, dean of faculty at Davidson College in North Carolina and a former Fed researcher, according to a person familiar with the decision Thursday who was not authorized to speak on the record. The three nominees, who will have to be confirmed by the Senate, would fill out the Fed's seven-member board.

The nominees would join the Fed at a particularly challenging time in which the central bank will undertake the delicate task of raising its benchmark interest rate to try to curb high inflation, without undercutting the recovery from the pandemic recession. On Wednesday, the government reported that inflation reached a four-decade high in December. Inflation has become the economy's most serious problem, a burden for millions of American households and a political threat to the Biden administration.

Raskin's nomination to the position of Fed vice chair for supervision — the nation's top bank regulator — will be welcomed by progressive senators and advocacy groups, who see her as likely to take a tougher approach to bank regulation than Randal Quarles, a Trump appointee who stepped down from that post last month. She is also viewed as someone committed to incorporating climate change considerations into the Fed's oversight of banks. For that reason, though, she has already drawn opposition from some Republican senators.

A Harvard-trained lawyer, Raskin, 60, previously served on the Fed’s seven-member board from 2010 to 2014. President Barack Obama then chose her to serve as deputy Treasury secretary, the No. 2 job in the department.

As Fed governors, Raskin, Cook and Jefferson would vote on interest-rate policy decisions at the eight meetings each year of the Fed’s policymaking committee, which also includes the 12 regional Fed bank presidents.

Raskin’s first term as a Fed governor followed her work as Maryland’s commissioner of financial regulation. Before her government jobs, Raskin had worked as a lawyer at Arnold & Porter, a high-profile Washington firm, and as a managing director at the Promontory Financial Group.

Kathleen Murphy, CEO of the Massachusetts Bankers Association, worked with Raskin when Raskin was Maryland's banking regulator from 2007 to 2010 and Murphy led the Maryland bankers' group. Murphy said the state's financial industry regarded her as a “strong regulator but a fair regulator.”

“She has always had a very collaborative approach,” Murphy said. “She wanted to make sure all the voices were at the table when decisions were made.”

Still, Raskin is likely to draw fire from critics for her progressive views on climate change and the oil and gas industry. Two years ago, in an opinion column in The New York Times, she criticized the Fed’s willingness to support lending to oil and gas companies as part of its efforts to bolster the financial sector in the depths of the pandemic recession.

“The decisions the Fed makes on our behalf should build toward a stronger economy with more jobs in innovative industries — not prop up and enrich dying ones,” Raskin wrote, referring to oil and gas providers.

On Thursday, Sen. Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, criticized Raskin for having "explicitly advocated that the Fed allocate capital by denying it to this disfavored sector.”

Raskin is married to Rep. Jamie Raskin, a liberal Maryland Democrat who gained widespread visibility as a member of the House Judiciary Committee when it brought impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.

If confirmed, Cook, together with Jefferson, would be the fourth and fifth Black members of the Fed’s Board of Governors in its 108-year history. She has been a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State since 2005. She was also a staff economist on the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 2011 to 2012 and was an adviser to the Biden-Harris transition team on the Fed and bank regulatory policy.

Cook is best-known for her research on the impact of racial violence on African-American invention and innovation. A 2013 paper she wrote concluded that racially motivated violence, by undermining the rule of law and threatening personal security, depressed patent awards to Black Americans by 15% annually between 1882 and 1940 — a loss that she found also held back the broader U.S. economy.

In an interview in October, Cook said that despite encouragement from prominent economists such as Milton Friedman and George Akerlof, she struggled for years to get the paper published. The major economics journals, she said, typically didn’t deal with “patents, or economic history, or anything that related to African-Americans.”

Cook has also been an advocate for Black women in economics, a profession that is notably less diverse than other social sciences. In 2019, she co-wrote a column in The New York Times that asserted that “economics is neither a welcoming nor a supportive profession for women” and “is especially antagonistic to Black women.”

To combat those problems, Cook has spent time mentoring younger Black women in economics, directing a summer program run by the American Economic Association, and won an award for mentoring in 2019.

Jefferson, who grew up in a working-class family in Washington, D.C., according to an interview with the American Economic Association, has focused his research on poverty and monetary policy. In a 2005 paper, he concluded that the benefits of a hot economy from the reduction in unemployment among lower-skilled workers outweighed the costs, including the risk that companies would adopt automation once labor grew scarce.

___

AP Writer Josh Boak in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Omicron Wave May Have Peaked in Boston, Sewage Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in coronavirus infections may have hit a peak in the Boston area amid a steep decline of viral signals in wastewater.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksData from Boston-based Biobo

  • Trump ends interview with NPR early following questions on election fraud

    Trump ends interview with NPR early following questions on election fraud

  • Worried about a bubble? Why you should overweight U.S. equities this year, according to Goldman Sachs

    Investors should favor U.S. equities this year even as valuations are historically high and the Federal Reserve moves toward tightening its monetary policy, according to the investment strategy group at Goldman Sachs.

  • LAPD cops IGNORED burglary in 2017 to play PokemonGo, capture Snorlax. Now they want their jobs BACK

    Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky detail the two former LAPD officers who want their jobs back after being fired for playing Pokemon Go while on duty in 2017. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • See how every college football coach on the USA TODAY Sports AFCA panel voted in final poll

    The votes are in for the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA college football coaches poll this season. See the ballots of all 62 coaches who voted.

  • Glenn Beck says he has COVID-19 for second time

    Conservative radio host Glenn Beck on Wednesday said he'd contracted COVID-19 for the second time and that the virus was "getting into" his lungs.Speaking to Mark Levin on Levin's radio show, Beck said he's had the virus for about a week. He told Levin he was "great, except having COVID and seeing the destruction of our country."Beck said this was a "lighter case, but it's now starting to go into my lungs today, which is a little disturbing,"...

  • Three women charged for allegedly assaulting Delta Airlines employees

    The employees have not returned to work since the attack last year.

  • Widow of Theranos' former chief scientist speaks out following Elizabeth Holmes' conviction

    Rochelle Gibbons is the widow of former Theranos chief scientist Ian Gibbons, who committed suicide in 2013. Gibbons is now speaking out in her first broadcast TV interview, following the conviction of Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes on fraud and conspiracy charges. Anna Werner reports.

  • North Korean hackers stole $400 million in cryptocurrency in 2021 - report

    North Korea launched at least seven attacks on cryptocurrency platforms that extracted nearly $400 million worth of digital assets last year, one of its most successful years on record, blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis said in a new report. "Once North Korea gained custody of the funds, they began a careful laundering process to cover up and cash out," the report added. A United Nations panel of experts that monitors sanctions on North Korea has accused Pyongyang of using stolen funds to support its nuclear and ballistic missile programs to circumvent sanctions.

  • Microsoft hires Apple chip veteran, cannabis compounds may prevent COVID infection, TPG prices IPO

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down the leading headlines on Microsoft chip development, a new cannabis study tied to COVID-19, and private equity firm TPG.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Shalett Says Many Stocks Have Already Corrected

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett says stock investors need not wait for a correction to buy because for many companies, it’s already happened.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on Masks“If you look und

  • Democrats defeat GOP sanctions on Russian gas pipeline

    Senate Democrats on Thursday defeated a bill by Texas Republican Ted Cruz that would have slammed sanctions on businesses involved in a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany, denouncing it as a GOP political gesture that would have harmed relations with European allies. The vote on Cruz's measure sanctioning operators of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was 55-44, short of the 60 it needed to pass. While opposition from the Democratic-controlled House and President Joe Biden meant it had little chance of success, Republicans used the opportunity to portray Democrats as timid in standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose troops are massed along Ukraine's borders as he demands concessions from the West.

  • Thousands of federal inmates to be released under 2018 law

    The Justice Department will begin transferring thousands of inmates out of federal prisons this week as part of a sweeping criminal justice overhaul signed by President Donald Trump more than three years ago. The department, in a rule being published Thursday in the Federal Register, is spelling out how “time credits” for prisoners will work. Under the law signed in December 2018, inmates are eligible to earn time credits — 10 days to 15 days of credit for every 30 days they participate in prison programs to reduce recidivism.

  • Person killed in two-vehicle crash in Canton

    A male motorist was killed when his vehicle was struck by a van in the northwest section of Canton.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • Companies don't pay for 'wasting a trucker's time,' US Transportation Secretary says: 'We've got to fix that'

    Truck drivers are "the very definition of essential," Buttigieg said, calling for a better way to pay drivers that keep the supply chain moving.

  • Kanye West Is Under Investigation For Alleged Criminal Battery

    Kanye West has been named a suspect in a criminal battery investigation, Variety reported. According to the publication, the alleged incident occurred around 3 a.m.

  • Biden picks Sarah Bloom Raskin for top Fed regulator role, Cook and Jefferson for governors

    The Biden administration will announce three nominees for top jobs at the nation’s central bank, naming Sarah Bloom Raskin, Lisa Cook, and Philip Jefferson to fill spots on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, according to a source familiar with the matter.

  • Biden just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. And it's going to get worse.

    President Joe Biden barely had time to shake off Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's body slam Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court knocked him down again.

  • Christine Lee: Lawyer, mother-of-two, pillar of Anglo-Chinese community ... and spy

    For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.