Biden nominates Adair Ford Boroughs to be SC’s next US attorney

Attorney Adair Ford Boroughs, who ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2020 for the U.S. House and whose resume includes work at the Department of Justice, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to become the next U.S. attorney for South Carolina.

Boroughs is one of five U.S. attorneys nominees announced by the White House late Monday.

Boroughs, 41, has a lengthy academic and legal pedigree, graduating from Furman University in 2002 with honors, spending a stint as a public school teacher and graduating from Stanford Law School in 2007.

Bouroughs was not immediately available for comment.

She was a lawyer at the U.S. Department of Justice and served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel.

In 2020, she ran on the Democratic ticket against longtime U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, but lost, getting 42% of the vote to Wilson’s 55%. No Democrat has been elected to Congress from that conservative district in decades.

Most recently, Boroughs has been a lawyer at the Columbia law firm of Boroughs Bryant. Her partner there is Christopher Bryant, also a former law clerk for U.S. Judge Richard Gergel.

The firm advertises itself as “Counsel for South Carolina’s leaders and lawyers.”

“We roll up our sleeves and dive into the tough, thorny issues to make your experience as straightforward as possible,” the firm says.

The U.S. Attorney for South Carolina is the chief federal law enforcement officer responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the state.

If fully confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Boroughs will oversee an office of approximately 62 assistant U.S. attorneys, 75 support staff, and 18 contract support staff, all of whom are responsible for prosecuting federal crimes affecting the district.

Those crimes include narcotics and firearms cases, gang violence, human trafficking, white-collar crime, securities fraud, public corruption, terrorism and civil rights violations. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.

In this Oct. 22, 2020 photo, Democratic U.S. House candidate Adair Ford Boroughs speaks at an outdoor town-hall event at Perry Memorial Park, in Aiken, S.C. Boroughs is running against U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, in her first political race. (Colin Demarest/The Aiken Standard via AP)

