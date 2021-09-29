Biden Nominates Crypto Skeptic Saule Omarova to Lead OCC

BeInCrypto –

President Joe Biden has nominated Saule Omarova to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Omarova is a Cornell University law professor whose critiques of digital assets bear resemblance to those of other government regulators. For instance, Gary Gensler, Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, believes the market is “rife with fraud, scams and abuse.” Additionally, OCC’s acting chief Michael Hsu said that crypto could potentially be as dangerous as the complex derivatives behind the 2008 financial crisis.

Nowhere has the reversal of the current administration on the crypto outlook been as marked as at the OCC. The independent bureau within the Department of the Treasury regulates national banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto