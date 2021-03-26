Biden Nominates Joe Manchin’s Wife to Co-Chair Appalachian Regional Commission

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Gayle Conelly Manchin, the wife of Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) to serve as co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The appointment would see Gayle Manchin, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, heading the ARC —an economic development partnership between the federal government and 13 state governments with the aim of investing in Appalachian communities.

The West Virginia senator is a crucial vote for Biden and Democrats to be able to pass legislation through the evenly divided Senate.

Manchin has recently come under pressure from fellow Democrats over his refusal to back changes to the filibuster.

Democrats who are in favor of making changes to the filibuster or eliminating it entirely are stressing the importance of passing the voting-rights bill H.R. 1 to justify the push, and have taken to suggesting that the filibuster is a racist anachronism.

Manchin supports certain provisions within the voting-rights legislation but has said that it does not justify doing away with or modifying a key feature of the senate.

“No, it will not, no, no,” Manchin told CNN Thursday when asked if Republican opposition to the voting rights bill would change his stance on the filibuster.

President Joe Biden referred to the filibuster as a “Jim Crow relic” during his Thursday press conference and Democratic ally Al Sharpton has suggested that Manchin’s opposition to changing or eliminating it will convince voters that he is “supporting racism.”

“The pressure that we are going to put on Sinema and Manchin is calling [the filibuster] racist and saying that they are, in effect, supporting racism,” Sharpton said. “Why would they be wedded to something that has those results? Their voters need to know that.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Biden taps Sen. Manchin's wife to co-chair Appalachian board

    President Joe Biden is nominating Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states. Gayle Manchin, 73, has held multiple government positions linked to education in a state where her husband is a political force. A former teacher, she was on the West Virginia Board of Education from 2007 to 2015 and served a two-year term as its president.

  • Joe Manchin Carefully Backs Landmark Voting Rights Bill, But Wants GOP Support

    The West Virginia senator supports parts of Democrats' top legislative priority. But he wants it to be bipartisan.

  • Schumer and Murphy plan “boldest legislation possible” for gun reform that GOP will back

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) are planning to put forward “the boldest legislation possible” for gun reform that can still receive Republican support, a source briefed on the meeting told Axios.Why it matters: A big concern among many Democrats is that, as history has shown, the more time that elapses after a mass shooting, the harder it is to maintain momentum for meaningful political change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The decision and strategy emerged after the two met privately Thursday.The meeting followed the mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, over the past two weeks that left 18 dead.What to watch: While there's no indication of specific timing, the two will use the next several weeks to reach out to members from both parties and then put the measure on the floor for a vote.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The oil industry's most powerful lobbying group officially endorses carbon pricing

    The American Petroleum Institute said Thursday that it supports putting a price on carbon emissions — a term that typically refers to emissions taxes or permit trading systems.Why it matters: The new posture marks a major shift for the powerful K Street lobbying group, though signs of the endorsement emerged weeks ago.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnd API aggressively fought a sweeping cap-and-trade bill that collapsed in the Senate a decade ago, as the Wall Street Journal points out.The endorsement arrives as the White House and Capitol Hill Democrats are eyeing a suite of new climate change emissions that will affect the industry.A number of the largest oil companies already support pricing, and it has been endorsed by economists including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.The big picture: The pricing endorsement is part of a wider new climate policy from API as the industry looks to deal with the ascendance of Democrats who want to see the kinds of aggressive mandates and restrictions that the group has long opposed.API's plan includes calling for federal efforts to speed commercial deployment of carbon capture tech, expanded clean energy R&D funding, direct regulation of methane emissions, and more.It also says pricing should be "across all economic sectors while avoiding regulatory duplication.""Confronting the challenge of climate change and building a lower-carbon future will require a combination of government policies, industry initiatives and continuous innovation," API President Mike Sommers said in a statement.Yes, but: The political barriers to pricing are extremely high, and it remains to be seen whether the new API position will lead to more GOP backing for pricing.And even if it does, their call for pairing a carbon price with avoiding other federal regulations has limited political traction at a time when the Biden administration, seeking steep emissions cuts, is planning new executive actions."What we’re not going to support is just putting a price on carbon or carbon tax or whatever it is on top of the existing regulatory regime," API's Sommers tells Bloomberg.More broadly, while Democrats aren't ruling out pricing, they're putting much more emphasis on executive regulations combined with winning congressional approval for big spending increases on low-carbon infrastructure and funding to research and deploy emerging tech.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki denies McConnell's claim that Biden hasn't spoken with him since inauguration

    Psaki's comments come after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hasn't received an invite to the White House since Biden was sworn in.

  • Cotton Introduces Bill to Ban ‘Critical Race Theory’ Teaching in Military

    Senator Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) introduced a bill on Thursday that would ban the teaching of “critical race theory” in the military. The bill would ban the military and Department of Defense from promoting positions such as that the U.S. is a fundamentally racist country, that the Constitution or Declaration of Independence are racist, or that an individual can be “inherently” racist by virtue of his or her own race or ethnicity. “Our military’s strength depends on the unity of our troops and the knowledge that America is a noble nation worth fighting for. Critical Race Theory teaches that race is a person’s most important characteristic, and that America is an evil, oppressive place,” Cotton said in a statement. “Not only will such racist ideas undermine our troops’ faith in each other, they’ll also erode their trust in our country’s guiding principles.” Cotton introduced his bill after the U.S. Navy released its updated reading list, meant to “extend their personal and professional development,” with the inclusion of How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. The Navy’s Second Fleet has also created its own book club to discuss White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo. “The views promoted in ‘How to Be an Antiracist’ are explicitly anti-American. According to Kendi, the author, America is fundamentally racist, so anti-Americanism is a moral imperative,” Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.) wrote in a letter to Navy chief Admiral Michael Gilday following publication of the reading list. “Kendi’s ideas are divisive and will undermine morale and weaken our national security.”

  • Asian Family Who Just Lost Father Gets Racist, Threatening Letter After Funeral

    Authorities in Orange County, California are investigating a potential hate crime after a grieving Asian American family received a threatening letter. Claudia Choi shared that her family received the anonymous letter on Monday, but it was post-marked on Friday, the day her father, Byong, was laid to rest, KCAL9 reports. The writer of the handwritten note celebrated Byong's death: “Now that Byong is gone makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World.”

  • These 12 Removable Wallpaper Designs Give Paint a Run for Its Money

    If your walls could use some TLC, skip the commitment and go for peel-and-stick wallpaper Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pfizer launches trial to test Covid vaccine in children as young as 6 months

    Pfizer launched the pediatric trial of its Covid-19 vaccine to determine the safety, effectiveness and proper dosage for children ages 6 months to 11 years old.

  • Fire Captain Charged, Put on ‘Paid Administrative Leave’ for Assaulting Asian Man in Arkansas Casino

    A fire captain with the Bentonville Fire Department has been arrested and is facing several charges for attacking an Asian man outside an Arkansas casino. Bentonville Fire Department Capt. Benjamin Snodgrass, 44, allegedly approached the victim, Liem Nguyen, outside the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs on the night of March 13, according to KARK. Snodgrass asked Nguyen if he knew he was in America and started pushing him.

  • Colorado Shooter Passed Background Check before Gun Purchase

    A Colorado gun store owner said Ahmad Al-Issa, the murder suspect in custody following the supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colo., passed a state background check before buying the weapon which he used to kill ten people. Al-Issa, who was arraigned in court Thursday, purchased his AR-15 style weapon at the Eagles Nest Armory in his hometown of Arvada, a suburb of Denver. An arrest affidavit said that the purchase occurred on March 16 — six days before the shooting. The gun store owner confirmed the affidavit in a statement, adding that the purchase was approved by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and that the store “will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues.” “We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business,” John Mark Eagleton, owner of the gun store, said. “Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues,” he said. Following the shooting, President Biden urged the Senate to “immediately pass the two House-passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system.” “We need to act,” Biden said during his public address. “We should also ban assault weapons in the process.”

  • Biden Administration Invests $10 Billion to Expand Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

    Earlier this month, President Biden announced that he had directed all states to ensure adults in the U.S. would be eligible for vaccines no later than May 1.

  • Boulder mayor to gun owners: Banning assault weapons is not tyranny

    Contending that an assault weapons ban could have prevented the gun massacre that killed 10 people in his city this week, Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver pleaded with gun rights advocates to reconsider their opposition to such a move.

  • Court upholds firing of NYPD officer in Eric Garner's death

    A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the New York Police Department’s decision to fire an officer for the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner. A five-judge panel of the state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division ruled that there was substantial evidence showing that Daniel Pantaleo acted recklessly and that firing him was an appropriate outcome. Pantaleo went to court seeking to be reinstated after then-police commissioner James O’Neill fired him in August 2019 following a department disciplinary trial.

  • AP source: Magic sending Fournier to Celtics for draft picks

    Evan Fournier is being traded by the Orlando Magic to the Boston Celtics for a pair of second-round draft picks, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said Thursday. The Celtics were able to take on Fournier's salary by using part of the trade exception that they created last year in the move that sent Gordon Hayward to Charlotte, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. Fournier is averaging career highs of 19.7 points and 3.7 assists this season for the Magic, who turned trade-deadline day in the NBA into the start of their rebuild.

  • Murder suspect had house full of guns, may have planned mass shooting, Maryland cops say

    Police uncovered guns, homemade explosives, a “plan of action,” and an apology to family for “having to go out this way.”

  • Impeachment probe to examine COVID tests for Cuomo relatives

    The impeachment investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expanding to examine whether the governor unlawfully used his office to provide his family members with special access to scarce coronavirus tests a year ago, a state lawmaker said Thursday. The office of Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo's fellow Democrat, issued a statement earlier Thursday urging New York’s Joint Commission on Public Ethics to investigate the alleged preferential testing after reports were published in the Times Union of Albany, The New York Times and The Washington Post. “The recent reports alleging there was preferential treatment given for COVID-19 testing are troubling,” the statement read.

  • First Lady Jill Biden Shares How She & Joe Biden 'Find Joy' After Son Beau's Death

    In a recent essay for Oprah Daily, first lady Dr. Jill Biden opened up about grief and healing as a family after the death of her stepson Beau Biden from cancer who died in 2015 from an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. In her poignant essay that serves as a message to others […]

  • Biden's rescue pet returns to White House after more training for life as a first dog

    U.S. President Joe Biden's rescue pet Major is back in Washington after an incident at the White House prompted a round of training to help acclimate him to life as a first dog. "Champ and Major are here at the White House," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday, referring to the president's two German Shepherds. Biden earlier this month said Major was still getting used to life at the 18-acre complex in the U.S. capital, surrounded by aides and security officers, but was for the most part a sweet dog beloved by staff.

  • Meghan Markle Legal Battle Contributed to Bankruptcy of a Prominent Paparazzi Agency

    Meghan Markle Legal Battle Contributed to Bankruptcy of a Prominent Paparazzi Agency