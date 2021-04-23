Biden nominates Montana environmentalist to head Bureau of Land Management

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden on Thursday nominated longtime environmental advocate Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land Management, the Interior Department division that oversees about a quarter-billion acres of federal lands in Western states. BLM also manages drilling and mining rights, animal grazing, and recreational activities on those lands.

Stone-Manning, 55, has worked at the National Wildlife Federation since 2015, and before that she led Montana's Department of Environmental Quality and worked as chief of staff to former Gov. Steve Bullock (D) and an aide to Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). Tester said in a statement that Stone-Manning is "a tireless public lands champion with a lifetime of experience," while Montana's other senator, Steve Daines (R), said he would be "digging through and looking at her record and history" on environmental and energy issues.

BLM never had a Senate-confirmed director under former President Donald Trump, who cycled through "a string of acting directors to execute a loosening of restrictions on industry," The Associated Press reports. "Chief among them was conservative lawyer William Perry Pendley, who before he took the position advocated for selling off federal lands." After Pendley stayed in the job for more than a year without a Senate hearing, Bullock — with Stone-Manning's support — sued, and a federal judge ordered Pendley removed.

Montana Petroleum Association director Alan Olson said Stone-Manning, who he served on a climate council with, is highly intelligent, "left of center" but not extreme, and receptive to opposing arguments, but she should expect from Republicans the same treatment Democrats afforded Trump's appointees. "Tracy went after Pendley," he told AP. "She can expect the same."

More stories from theweek.com
7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guilty
CDC panel recommends lifting Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, advises added label
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

Recommended Stories

  • World leaders caught in glitches during virtual summit

    Macron was just minutes into a speech about the urgency of climate action when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut in and said "Thank you very much Mr. President, I now turn the floor to the president of the Russian Federation, His Excellency Vladimir Putin."Macron did not seem to hear this though and kept talking while the camera switches to the meeting room in Washington where U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Blinken are looking at Putin on a big screen while Macron - now out of the picture - keeps talking.Then the sound cuts out as a puzzled-looking Putin is seen consulting with an aid behind him as he waits for his microphone to be opened.Later on, Morrison began addressing the summit not realising he was mute on his video link.Biden is hosting the two-day virtual climate change summit, in which the United States hopes to restore its shattered credibility on global warming, amid international concerns that America's commitment to a clean energy economy can shift drastically from one administration to the next.Biden invited 40 world leaders to discuss new measures to strengthen commitments they made to reduce emissions under the Paris climate agreement.

  • Brett Favre says it's 'hard to believe' Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd

    Favre made his comments on his "Bolling with Favre" podcast Wednesday, one day after Derek Chauvin was convicted in the death of George Floyd.

  • Indonesia submarine search feared to have failed as oxygen runs out

    Attempts by Indonesia to rescue 53 crew seem in vain as their oxygen supply is thought to have run out.

  • UEFA drops Euro hosts Dublin, Bilbao, mulls Super League reprisals

    UEFA on Friday dropped Dublin and Bilbao as Euro 2020 hosts over a failure to guarantee fans' attendance and held fire over any reprisals it might mete out to the 12 clubs involved in the failed Super League project.

  • Brett Favre said it's hard to believe that Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd, and other athletes have lashed out at him in response

    The Hall of Fame quarterback made the comments Wednesday on his podcast "Bolling With Favre."

  • EXPLAINER: Why is Chauvin unlikely to face maximum sentence?

    Derek Chauvin is already locked away in Minnesota's only maximum-security prison, held in a single cell for his own safety. Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn't breathe. While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won't get that much.

  • Biden: This is the decisive decade on climate

    U.S. President Joe Biden opened a global climate summit Thursday by saying the world must make the decisions this decade to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Biden pledged to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030. (April 22)

  • Eagle chick hatches in Latvia

    Experienced eagle couple Milda and Raimis laid three eggs in March and started incubating them.In the middle of egg hatching, Raimis suddenly disappeared, leaving Milda fighting off other eagles and struggling for food.Against the odds, one of Milda's chicks has hatched and she has also welcomed new male companion, Chips, to help with rearing the chick.Ornithologists are now waiting to see if the other two eggs hatch and whether Chips stays with Milda.

  • Gender reveal party prompts fears of 'earthquakes' after US couple detonates 80 pounds of explosives

    Explosives used for a gender reveal party in New Hampshire were so loud that residents across state lines thought there was an earthquake. Locals in the Rockingham County area reported the foundations of their homes cracking and walls rocking to police, who located the origin of the blast in a quarry, where a family admitted to holding the gathering. The source was 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of Tannerite, an explosive used for firearms practice. The family said they thought the quarry was the safest place to set off the blast and let their relatives know they were expecting a baby boy. “It was earth-shaking,” a neighbor who lives near Torromeo Industries in Kingston, where the explosives were set off at 7pm EST on Tuesday, told NBC news. Residents in a 20-mile radius and as far away as Massachusetts heard the explosion, with many calling 911.

  • From the Gila River to Bears Ears: Environmental activists renew push to protect Southwest US public lands amid shifting politics

    In a shifting political landscape, activists and archaeologists in the southwestern U.S. have renewed efforts to protect more public land.

  • Residents Evacuated as Strong Winds Fan Lavaside Fire

    Evacuation orders were in place in Firth, Idaho, on April 22, as the fast-moving Lavaside Fire grew to almost 1,200 acres.The Bureau of Land Management said strong winds had fanned the fire, which had grown to 1,192 acres and was estimated to be about 25 percent contained. The fire reportedly started on private property on Wednesday.This footage, posted by the Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire, shows the fire burning on Thursday.One house has been damaged by the fire, according to local reports. Credit: Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire via Storyful

  • Yahoo News: Breaking, Live Video & Local

    The latest news and headlines from Yahoo! News. Get breaking news stories and in-depth coverage with videos and photos

  • Will Moderna COVID vaccine need a third dose? Here’s what we know so far

    Third doses would aim to boost immunity for COVID-19 as coronavirus variants continue to spread.

  • Father takes his biracial daughter out of school after teacher cut her hair without permission

    ‘I’m not one to try to make things about race. I’ve pretty much grown up with only white people, myself,’ father Jimmy Hoffmeyer says

  • The Iranian Teen Making Climate Information Accessible In the Middle East

    Sophia Kianni translates the world's most important climate change documents into Farsi.

  • Investors doubt U.S. capital gains tax plan alone can derail market rally

    U.S. stocks rebounded on Friday from a day-earlier swoon as investors digested the implications of a planned capital gains tax hike, with many pointing to reasons why such a policy alone would be unlikely to threaten the rally in equities. The S&P 500 was up more than 1% in afternoon trading, recouping losses from Thursday, when stocks fell after reports that President Joe Biden would seek to nearly double the capital gains tax to 39.6% for wealthy individuals. But investors pointed to a broad range of reasons why the markets are likely to take the proposal in stride, including the limited effect of such proposals on equities in the past and expectations that any hike would be much lower than anticipated.

  • Manchin backs Republican Lisa Murkowski for Senate re-election

    Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) told Politico he's backing Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski for re-election in Alaska's 2022 Senate race.Why it matters: While Murkowski is facing a primary challenge from at least one pro-Trump Republican, Democrats in Manchin's own party will also be vying for the Alaska Senate seat. Murkowski said she would "welcome [Manchin's] endorsement."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "I've met a lot of good people in Alaska, they know when they've got the real deal. And they see the person that basically is bringing both sides together, trying to look for the best interest," Manchin said of Murkowski during a joint interview. The big picture: Manchin's endorsement underscores his commitment to working with Republicans. Both he and Murkowski are critical moderate swing votes in the 50-50 Senate and have caused headaches for their respective party's leadership.For Democrats, Manchin opposes abolishing the filibuster, is hesitant about using reconciliation and often pushes back against progressive priorities.For Republicans, Murkowski is pro-choice, openly anti-Trump and crosses party lines frequently on key votes and nominations — including the second impeachment of Donald Trump. The former president has vowed to campaign against her.Flashback: Manchin also endorsed moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in her 2020 re-election campaign."I don't think we should be campaigning against any colleagues, Democrat or Republican," Manchin said at the time.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Great white shark could reach UK waters after becoming only the second in history to be tracked crossing the Atlantic

    A great white shark could reach UK waters, scientists have said, as it becomes the second in history to be tracked crossing the Atlantic. 17-foot female shark Nukumi has taken a surprising route towards Europe from America, across the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which is hardly ever crossed. The 50-year-old matriarch is the largest ever tagged in the region by scientists who are monitoring her, and it is believed she has taken a roundabout route because she is pregnant. The only other great white shark to have ever been tracked making the crossing was one named Lydia, in April 2014, who travelled to the coast of Portugal. This shark would not be the first interesting large predator to unexpectedly appear in our waters; over the last few years, warming seas and recovering fish stocks have lured the bluefin tuna back to British seas, and has been seen in unprecedented numbers off the South West coast.

  • Senate leader Phil Berger’s GOP philosophy for NC is disingenuous

    The NC GOP is happy to relinquish government control on certain issues, but not on women’s reproductive rights. (Letters to the Editor)

  • India is running dangerously low on oxygen as COVID-19 cases spike, and crematoriums can't meet demand

    India on Friday reported 332,730 new COVID-19 cases from the past 24 hours, beating the grim record it set Thursday, and oxygen supplies in the country are so low that several hospitals in the capital, New Delhi, said they have nearly or completely exhausted their supplies. As hospital put out emergency calls for oxygen on social media, the government is scrambling to ship in reserves from retooled industrial oxygen plants. Meanwhile, COVID-19 patients are dying while their families search for open hospital beds, and crematoriums cannot keep up with demand. India on Friday reported 2,263 new deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total pandemic fatality count of 186,920, but "those who've analyzed the numbers of daily cremations taking place suggest the number is many times higher," Aleem Maqbool reports at BBC News. An analysis Thursday by the Financial Times found that the number of COVID-19 cremations in four Indian states was anywhere from three times the official number of COVID-19 deaths in some districts to 100 times higher in others. "Local news reports for seven districts across the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar show that while at least 1,833 people are known to have died of COVID-19 in recent days, based mainly on cremations, only 228 have been officially reported," FT says. Health experts blame India's COVID-19 tsunami on more transmissible new variants, especially the B.1.617 strain first detected in the country last month, plus a lack of preparation for a coronavirus resurgence and decisions by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP party to permit mass Hindu religious gatherings and hold packed BJP rallies for upcoming elections in West Bengal state. Vijay Chauthaiwale, a BJP official who heads India's foreign affairs department, told BBC News there's no proof the rallies and Hindu festivals were super-spreader events and blamed the rise in cases on individuals deciding to stop social distancing and mask-wearing, and start using public transportation. But BJP isn't above politicizing the pandemic. India's ruling party insisted on holding huge election rallies throughout this health crisis, but says if they win, they'll vaccinate people for free https://t.co/nXylZFt83L — michael safi (@safimichael) April 23, 2021 "The entire system has broken down," Santosh Kumar, the son of a BJP leader in Lucknow, told FT. "Every other person in the administration here is quarantining. People are finding out from each other what medication to take and doing what they can." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyCDC panel recommends lifting Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, advises added labelCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats