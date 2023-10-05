Biden nominates N.H. fed prosecutor to appeals court judgeship

Oct. 4—CONCORD — President Joe Biden will nominate a seasoned federal prosecutor to a federal appeals court judgeship nearly five months after his first choice pulled out due to sharp criticism from Republican and Democratic senators.

Seth R. Aframe has worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire since 2007.

If confirmed by the Senate, he would fill the seat left by First Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jeff Howard, who retired in spring 2022 to assume senior or part-time status on the court.

In mid-May, Biden's first pick for the post, former Attorney General Michael Delaney of Manchester, withdrew after senators criticized his legal representation of the St. Paul's School sexual harassment allegations brought against ex-faculty and students.

Four months ago, U.S. Attorney Jane Young promoted Aframe to be her chief of the criminal division.

At that time, Young had promoted Jennifer C. Davis to be Aframe's deputy.

"Together, Seth and Jen have diligently served the office for more than half a century; each bring strong legal, analytical, and mentorship skills," Young said.

"Additionally, they have demonstrated an unparalleled devotion to this outstanding office. I am confident that under their leadership the criminal division will continue to thrive."

Clerked for the judge he would replace

Aframe headed up the U.S. attorney's appellate office for more than a decade.

He's prosecuted a variety of federal violations, including fraud, drug, firearm, and child exploitation crimes and litigated over 100 appeals in the very court where he could serve as a judge.

Since 2018, Aframe also was elections and civil rights coordinator in the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prior to becoming a federal prosecutor, Aframe served for four years as a law clerk to Judge Howard on this Boston-based appellate court.

He practiced employment law at the firm of Choate, Hall & Stewart, one of the city's largest, and clerked two years for Justice Judith Cowin on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

A graduate of Georgetown Law School in 1999, Aframe is on the adjunct faculty of the University of New Hampshire School of Law.

He had taught legal writing at Boston University.

Right after Delaney's nomination last February, there had been criticism on Capitol Hill because of his efforts to strip the anonymity of the victim in St. Paul's 2015 sexual assault scandal.

Republican senators repeatedly pressed Delaney for an explanation of his efforts to have Chessy Prout's name disclosed during a possible civil trial in a case her parents brought against St. Paul's.

Prout, who has written a book about her ordeal, wrote the Judiciary Committee opposing Delaney's appointment. Prout's parents were in the committee room during the February hearing.

The state's two U.S. senators, Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, remained strong supporters of Delaney.

"We disagree with the criticism that has been leveled against him, and we are disappointed that it got in the way of confirming a highly qualified individual," Shaheen and Hassan had said after Delaney pulled out.

