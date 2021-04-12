Biden to nominate Tucson, Arizona police chief to lead U.S. border agency

  • Chris Magnus, right, the police chief of Tucson, Ariz., speaking as Mayor Regina Romero listens during a press conference in Tucson, Ariz., in June.
  • FILE PHOTO: President Biden speaks about jobs and the economy from the White House in Washington
1 / 2

Magnus

Chris Magnus, right, the police chief of Tucson, Ariz., speaking as Mayor Regina Romero listens during a press conference in Tucson, Ariz., in June.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden intends to nominate Chris Magnus, the chief of police in Tucson, Arizona, to lead the U.S. Customs And Border Protection Agency, a White House official said on Monday.

Magnus, a critic of former President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies, is among the new leaders being installed at the Department of Homeland Security. His appointment must get U.S. Senate confirmation.

The New York Times first reported the CBP appointment.

Magnus served in the Lansing, Michigan Police Department, and was police chief in the cities of Fargo, North Dakota, Richmond, California, before landing in Tucson, Arizona, the official said.

"In each of these cities Chief Magnus developed a reputation as a progressive police leader who focused on relationship-building between the police and community, implementing evidence-based best practices, promoting reform, and insisting on police accountability," the official said in a statement.

Biden also planned to nominate Ur Jaddou to lead the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, the official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Businesses in India's richest state choke under new COVID-19 curbs

    Retailers, restaurants and theatres in India's richest state are reeling under the impact of harsh restrictions imposed last week by authorities scrambling to curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The western state of Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai, has been the worst hit in the pandemic, accounting for about a quarter of the country's 13.5 million case load. After closing for more than eight months, theatres in Maharashtra reopened in November despite sporadic Bollywood releases and capacity restrictions.

  • MLB's decision to drop Atlanta highlights the economic power companies can wield over lawmakers – when they choose to

    The logos may have been printed too soon. AP Photo/John BazemoreMajor League Baseball knows how to exert leverage over local lawmakers. Over 100 companies, including Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, reacted to Georgia’s new restrictive voting law by publicly denouncing it. While some executives are discussing doing more – such as halting donations or delaying investments, so far only MLB has gone beyond words: It immediately said it was going to move the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. Both MLB’s decision to relocate the July 13 game and the many corporate press releases issued about the voting law drew a swift rebuke from Republicans, who vowed boycotts of baseball and the products these companies produce. The Senate minority leader even threatened retribution if companies didn’t stay out of politics – with an exception for campaign contributions. As a corporate governance scholar, I have studied how corporations use their economic power to get what they want from lawmakers. I believe Republicans’ angry reactions signal just how deeply concerned they are that other companies might follow MLB’s lead. The nature of corporate power To help understand why, consider this: MLB’s decision is estimated to cost Georgia as much as US$100 million in lost economic activity. Corporations understand that the jobs and tax revenue they can provide – or withhold – give them power at the negotiating table. Other states are all competing for the same investments. Tesla, for example, agreed to build a factory near Reno, Nevada, in 2014 in exchange for $1.4 billion in state benefits after a bidding war. National Football League teams have been especially ruthless in their negotiations with cities and states and have demanded hefty taxpayer subsidies for new stadiums. By threatening to move to another city, team owners can extract hundreds of millions of dollars in new benefits. The dynamic is easy to understand. State lawmakers usually cater to corporations because they want to attract business investment and keep it. When corporations leave, they can cause property values to stagnate and tax revenue to plunge – as happened to Hartford, Connecticut, a few years ago after several large insurance companies abandoned the city. How corporations use their leverage is up to them. They can seek to feed their bottom lines or to advance social causes. Traditionally it’s the former. For example, many U.S. companies lobbied for a $1 trillion corporate tax cut in 2017. But increasingly it’s the latter too. A rise in corporate social activism In 2015, the threat of corporate boycotts caused then-Gov. Mike Pence to support changing an Indiana law that would otherwise have allowed anti-gay discrimination in the name of religious freedom. Something similar happened in 2016 when Georgia’s governor bowed to corporate pressure and vetoed a bill that would have legalized discrimination against same-sex couples on religious grounds. And again in 2017, North Carolina partially repealed a law that targeted transgender people over concerns that boycotts – such as by PayPal, the NCAA and former Beatle Ringo Starr – would cost the state $3.76 billion over a dozen years. Those boycotts, of course, did not end efforts to restrict LGBTQ rights at the state level, but they demonstrated that when corporations band together, they are capable of exerting enormous economic and political pressure to advance social causes. And that possibility is likely on the minds of Georgia lawmakers following the MLB’s All-Star Game decision. Coca-Cola and Delta, their corporate logos seen here overlooking Truist Park in Atlanta, are major employers in Georgia. AP Photo/John Bazemore Words and deeds Despite the apparent leverage companies yield, it’s not simple for most companies to just get up and leave. For example, Delta – whose largest hub is in Atlanta – benefits from a tax break on jet fuel. And Coca-Cola’s ties to Georgia are deep and long-standing, dating back to a soda fountain in Atlanta in 1886. Companies don’t sever such ties or give up generous tax breaks easily – and neither Delta nor Coke has even suggested that it might. But if the many companies that publicly objected to the law want to have an impact on policy – and see the law changed or repealed – money has to be at stake, as I learned in my own research on how North Carolina changed its 2015 law only after companies began boycotting the state. Delta and Coca-Cola employ thousands of people and generate billions of dollars in economic activity in the state. That’s serious leverage they could use if they felt the voting rights issue was important enough. Words and press releases alone usually aren’t enough. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Making a difference Ultimately, this threat of lost business is what makes corporations a formidable adversary. The question, then, is what it would take for them to leave Georgia. Without knowing MLB’s internal deliberations, I cannot say why the league dropped Atlanta with so little hesitation, but there are some likely possibilities. First, just as a matter of timing, MLB may have been concerned about holding the All-Star game in the midst of a political controversy, drawing unfavorable attention, especially in light of its own recent commitment to have zero tolerance when faced with racial injustice. MLB may have also taken an opportunity to show solidarity with its players, given the high-profile advocacy for social causes of many professional athletes. Research suggests that employee diversity is an important consideration for corporations on matters of social justice. Finally, just as a practical matter, moving the All-Star game may have offered MLB some public relations benefits at relatively low cost to itself. And those same reasons are likely why other sports leagues – such as the NCAA in North Carolina and the NFL with the 2016 Georgia bill – are often out front on these types of social issues. Georgia should not count on any backlash subsiding soon; the NCAA withheld championship games from South Carolina for 15 years until the state removed the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds. For now, MLB’s decision has not prompted the kind of mass corporate revolt that could force change. It’s unclear, in particular, whether any Georgia-based corporations will follow MLB’s lead by removing business operations from the state. The voting law that passed is actually less restrictive than earlier versions of the bill, suggesting that criticism – including from companies – likely had some impact. Lawmakers may have made some changes precisely to avoid sparking a stronger corporate response. But if companies like Delta and Coca-Cola really want to make a difference and use their leverage on this issue, they will need to go beyond words. Their actions would speak much louder.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Benjamin Means, University of South Carolina. Read more:Making it easier to vote does not threaten election integrityStaying politically neutral is more dangerous for companies than you think Benjamin Means does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • US stocks open slightly lower, pulling back from record high

    Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street as investors turn cautious following another record-setting run last week. Big banks will be in focus this week as several of them report their latest quarterly earnings. Crude oil prices were up almost 2% and Treasury yields were slightly higher.

  • Hawley Raises $3 Million in First Quarter of 2021 after Objecting to Electoral College Certification

    Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) raised over $3 million during the first quarter of 2021, Politico reported on Monday. The total is unusual for a senator not in the middle of an election cycle, with Hawley not up for reelection until 2024. Hawley raised just $43,000 in the first quarter of 2019, after he was first elected. Hawley received over 57,000 donations during the first quarter of 2021, with an average donation of $52, a person familiar with the totals told Politico. Although the senator halted fundraising outreach for two and a half weeks following the January 6 riot at the Capitol, he raised almost $600,000 during that time period. Hawley garnered national attention by objecting to the Electoral College results after rioters were cleared from the Capitol. Hawley broke from several fellow senate Republicans who had planned to object to the certification before the riots but reneged after facing the crowd of Trump supporters. The senator has received criticism for the action, with the Kansas City Star editorial board writing on January 7 that Hawley “has blood on his hands in the Capitol coup attempt.” However, Hawley’s fundraising efforts have not been slowed by the criticism, and attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference applauded the senator for his objection to the election results. “On January 6 I objected to the Electoral College certification — maybe you heard about it,” Hawley told the crowd to a standing ovation. “The radical left, their corporate allies, the liberal media, have tried to cancel me, censor me, expel me, shut me down,” but “I’m not going anywhere.” The fundraising totals were matched by freshman Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.), who also objected to the election results and raked in $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Goldman’s Kostin Warns Biden Tax Plan Will Slash Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s tax hike proposals will deal a blow to corporate earnings growth next year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned, highlighting a headwind for U.S. equities following a rally that has pushed prices to record highs.The U.S. president wants to raise corporate income tax to 28% and set a 21% minimum levy on global corporate earnings. The ambitious package is set to face resistance in Congress, before a potentially revised version goes into effect next year.Goldman strategists including David J. Kostin write in a note that in the unlikely scenario that no tax reforms are adopted, the S&P 500’s annual earnings per share will grow by 12% to $203 next year. However, full adoption of the Biden proposals would cut growth to just 5% or $190.“Legislation will be heavily negotiated,” the strategists wrote, adding their current estimate for a 9% earnings per share growth assumes that taxes will rise. The strategists predict that a statutory rate hike to 28% would shave off $8 from EPS growth next year, the foreign income rate hike would cost $5, while a minimum corporate rate of 15% would erase $1.The president plans to meet with a bipartisan group of centrist lawmakers on Monday as part of his pitch to support initiatives that he said would address inequality, strengthen the U.S. economy and rebuild the country’s infrastructure. Centrist Democrats like West Virginia’s senator Joe Manchin have said that the current tax proposal goes too far.U.S. equity futures retreated on Monday, following a third straight week of gains and fresh records for the S&P 500 Index.While global stocks have rallied on the expectation that economies will rebound as vaccinations against the coronavirus progress, cash-starved governments are under pressure to raise corporate taxes following an unprecedented spending spree to cushion the blow from the steepest recession in living memory.The Biden administration has floated a proposal for a new international tax code that would hit as many as 100 global corporate giants with a levy on their revenue. A push by European Union members to tax more of the income on the countries where tech giants do business had been stalled, amid a pushback from Donald Trump’s administration.(Updates with breakdown of EPS cost in fourth paragraph, U.S futures update in 6th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Police cannot tackle all Covid breaches as crime returns to pre-pandemic levels, senior officer warns

    Exclusive: Incidents ‘very close to business as normal’ ahead of latest lockdown easing on Monday

  • Four men jailed for total of 113 years over fatal drive-by shooting

    All four men were found guilty of conspiring to murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

  • Rep. Dan Kildee says U.S. Capitol riot left him with post-traumatic stress

    Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) opened up to "NBC Nightly News" in an interview broadcast Sunday evening about being left with post-traumatic stress following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Driving the news: Kildee shared with NBC footage he filmed on his phone of rioters storming Congress as he huddled with other lawmakers inside the complex. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Sitting beside his therapist, he told NBC's Hallie Jackson that viewing footage of the scenes when he got home "triggered an emotional and physical reaction."He said he had a lot of tension in his chest, breathing was difficult, and he became "really irritable," so he sought treatment.For the record: Kildee added that he decided to open up about his struggles in order to help others."Most people who experience trauma don't experience it in real time, on every network across the world," he added."They do it quietly, privately, painfully, silently, alone. And so if I can speak to them, that's what I want to do."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden Border Coordinator to Resign at End of April

    Roberta Jacobson, the Biden administration’s coordinator at the southern border, announced on Friday that she would step down from her position at the end of April. Jacobson said she always intended to leave the administration at the end of President Biden’s first 100 days in office, in an interview with the New York Times. The administration continues “to drive toward the architecture that the president has laid out: an immigration system that is humane, orderly and safe,” Jacobson said. “I leave optimistically. The policy direction is so clearly right for our country.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained 172,331 migrants crossing illegally from Mexico to the U.S. in March, the highest monthly total in 15 years. Among those, Border Patrol agents detained 18,890 unaccompanied minors, the highest number of migrant children ever detained in a single month on the southern border. Jacobson was tasked in part with addressing migrant flows from the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, where many of the migrants attempting to reach the U.S. originate. Biden announced last month that Vice President Kamala Harris would lead efforts to deal with economic issues in the Northern Triangle region. “I briefed and worked in support of the vice president’s leadership on this issue,” Jacobson said. “Nobody could be more delighted to see the vice president take on that role. It didn’t have anything to do with my decision.” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan praised Jacobson’s work following the announcement. “There was no person better to usher in a more safe, secure and just approach to our southern border,” Sullivan said in a statement. Jacobson will depart “having launched our renewed efforts with the Northern Triangle nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, and having underscored this administration’s commitment to re-energizing the U.S. immigration system.” At a mid-March press conference, Jacobson attempted to say in Spanish that the southern border was closed to migrants. However, Jacobson mistakenly said “la frontera no está cerrada,” which means “the border is not closed.” Jacobson corrected her statement later in the press conference.

  • CNN's Jim Acosta Paints A Sad Picture Of Trump's Daily 'Grievance Groundhog Day'

    “It seems he gets up every day, gripes about the election, then wakes up the next day still a loser."

  • Arizona AG rips Biden on worsening border crisis, gun control

    Attorney General Mark Brnovich discusses the details of lawsuits filed against the administration

  • Brazil, Mexico, Philippines among those due to get Pfizer shots from COVAX in Q2 - statement

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Some 14.1 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to 47 countries and economies for delivery in the second quarter of this year, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance said on Monday. Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, and Ukraine are set to be among the main recipients of the Pfizer vaccine between April and June, according to Gavi, which co-leads the COVAX facility with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners. Australia, Britain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates are due to receive their first shots via COVAX with the Pfizer doses, which is "based on current knowledge of COVID-19 vaccine supply availability", Gavi said in a statement.

  • Piers Morgan claims Sarah Ferguson sent supportive text message after Meghan interview row

    Piers Morgan has said members of the Royal Family showed him gratitude after the row.

  • Nearly 40% of Marines have so far declined to receive a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus

    Of the 123,500 Marines who have been offered a vaccine, about 48,000 said no, while about 75,500 agreed to get one, according to data obtained by CNN.

  • US vows to be leader in global vaccinations; Michigan struggles to contain surge; woman infected weeks after J&J shot: COVID-19 updates

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken says U.S. will take global role in vaccinations. Brooklyn woman infected 3 weeks after shot. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Man shot to death outside west Houston corner store

    The victim and another person were in a car when the gunman walked up and fired one shot before taking off, police said.

  • Border visit illustrates reality of migrant crisis in wrenching detail

    At night, parents with young children march through the brush after crossing the Rio Grande River in the pitch black. By day, unaccompanied kids arrive at shelters, in one instance 17 of 17 testing positive for COVID-19.Driving the news: Axios accompanied a delegation of Republican lawmakers to South Texas last week — followed by a unilateral visit to El Paso — to see in real-time the challenges fueled by a border surge, the effects of actions taken by the previous administration, and the lagging response by the new one.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat we saw: Abandoned flotation devices litter each bank of the Rio Grande between Mission, Texas, and Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.Smugglers and U.S. border agents peer at each other across the river late at night through night-vision goggles. A bright light pinpoints a smuggler across the Rio Grande River staring back at the delegation and border agents through their own night-vision goggles. Photo: Stef Kight/Axios Just down the road, hundreds of recently arrived migrant parents and children sit in the dirt at a makeshift processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen, Texas. They are penned in with orange safety netting and provided Little Hug fruit barrels and water.On a hot afternoon in El Paso, migrant adults and families are marched in single file back across the bridge into Ciudad Juárez, Mexico — expelled without a chance for asylum under a Trump-era order kept in place by President Biden.Just that morning, a dozen or so single males walked in the opposite direction across the same bridge after spending two years waiting under the so-called Remain in Mexico program. A woman and young boy being expelled to Juarez, Mexico, at the end of a long line of single adults. Photo: Russell Contreras/AxiosBetween the lines: The visit illustrated the complexities of the country’s migrant crisis in heart-wrenching detail — a reality that goes far beyond the political soundbites that are driving the national conversation.In March, the U.S. experienced the highest number of border crossings in 15 years, on top of record numbers of unaccompanied minors.Congressional Democrats had known passing comprehensive immigration reform was a long shot, hoping instead to pass pathways to citizenship for Dreamers and essential workers.Republican opponents have been bolstered by the surge at the border.During the congressional trip, Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee largely spoke to law enforcement officials in South Texas, who underscored the record levels of migration in the area.They heard from overwhelmed and disgruntled border officials in the Rio Grande Valley area, and state troopers who talked about taking down drug smugglers and human traffickers.Brandon Judd, president of a large, conservative Border Patrol union, aggressively criticized President Biden's decision to end President Trump's Remain in Mexico policy — saying he would rather see policy changes than more funding.There is “zero social distancing” inside the temporary holding facility in Donna, Texas, one Rio Grande Valley border official told the members.Pods designed to hold 30 to 50 migrants during the pandemic had 10 times those numbers, according to staffers and members who briefed Axios after their tour inside. Migrant teenage boys receive their initial health screening before entering an already overcrowded Border Patrol center in Donna, Texas. Photo: Stef Kight/AxiosRep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) described seeing a 7-year-old girl with mental disabilities who had been held for more than two weeks. "She had tears in her eyes the entire time," he told Axios.That same day, all 17 kids who arrived at the Upbring New Hope shelter tested positive for coronavirus, workers said. It's a sign of the added complications in caring for migrants during a pandemic.Each stop provided reinforcement for the talking points of some of President Trump's staunchest defenders in the House, which were repeated on Fox News and Newsmax throughout the trip."Crisis," "chaos" and "catastrophe" were the words of choice."You can't get into your capital, but anybody and everybody can get into your country," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said during a press conference outside the headquarters for the National Border Patrol Council.Meanwhile, interviews with House Democrats and directors of nonprofits on the front lines in El Paso revealed the human trauma inflicted by U.S. policies — and raised questions about their effectiveness.Several expressed frustration the Biden administration was caught flat-footed by rising border numbers, hasn't ended the rapid expulsion of families to Mexico, and hasn't acknowledged the severity of the situation. Families with small children prepare to board a bus at the temporary outdoor processing site under the Anzalduas International Bridge, which will take them to a local charity to help them reach their final destination. Photo: Stef Kight/Axios “I don't understand why they're not being more transparent,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) told Axios after being asked about the little access provided for media. Axios was not allowed inside U.S. facilities such as the Donna temporary center, ports of entry and a child migrant shelter, despite being invited to join the Republican delegation and requests directly with the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services.Axios was allowed in an emergency shelter in a sports complex in Ciudad Juárez run by the Mexican federal government. It opened Monday after more than a dozen other facilities in the area were beyond capacity. It already held around 170 migrants, mostly women and children.One 34-year-old Salvadoran woman walked up to a reporter with a 2-year-old on her hip.She sobbed as she described in Spanish being placed on a plane, thinking she would soon be reunited with her husband and 11-year-old daughter in Georgia — only to be told she actually was back in Mexico.She received no interview with officials and no explanation as to why she was being expelled. Mexican kids peer into Sunland Park, N.M., from the other side of the border wall. They gave Axios permission to take their photo. Photo: Stef Kight/AxiosLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Britain's Prince William says: 'I will miss my grandpa'

    Britain's Prince William said on Monday that he would miss "his grandpa" Prince Philip but that the late duke would have wanted the family to get on with the job. "My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," the Duke of Cambridge said. Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth who had been at her side throughout her 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday.

  • Colorado governor eases COVID restrictions as state hits "fourth wave"

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosColorado moves to a new phase in its battle against the coronavirus this week, as the Polis administration retires its statewide dial restrictions and punts the responsibility of setting public health limitations to counties.Why it matters: The new approach, effective Friday, will lead to lesser restrictions in much of the state and create a patchwork of rules about masks, social distancing and capacity limits.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeColorado removed its statewide mask requirement in March and Gov. Jared Polis is touting the state is open for business.Public health officials say the different rules will lead to confusion and make efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 more difficult.State of play: Polis sent mixed messages Friday, saying he would move ahead with the plan to eliminate state mandates even though he called "this is a time of great concern."Colorado public health officials say the state entered its "fourth wave" with a rise of coronavirus infections.The state reported more than 450 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 — the highest total since Feb. 18.More than 50% of the cases in Colorado are now linked to variants that are more contagious and lead to more severe illness.What they're saying: The Democratic governor said he had "full faith" in local officials to continue the restrictions necessary to snuff the pandemic.Reality check: A recent poll commissioned by the Polis administration showed the state's public health agency was a more trustworthy source than local officials.What's next: The removal of most state restrictions has counties navigating different paths forward.Denver extended its mask mandate into May and suggested it would continue strict public health protocols to keep the virus at bay. Vail will lift its mask requirements April 19, even as other two other resort counties — Pitkin and Summit — experience outbreaks.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.