Biden nominates two female generals to oversee four-star commands

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orion Rummler
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden nominated two female generals to oversee four-star commands on Saturday, after their promotions were delayed under former President Trump due to concerns that he "would reject the officers because they were women," the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Pentagon officials delayed recommendations for Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson until after the 2020 election in November, in a plan brought by former Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Details: Ovost, the only woman of the current 43 four-star admirals and generals in the U.S. military, has been nominated to lead the Transportation Command.

  • Richardson, three-star commander of the Army's Pentagon’s Northern Command, has been nominated to lead military activities in Latin America via the Southern Command.

What they're saying: “They were chosen because they were the best officers for the jobs, and I didn’t want their promotions derailed because someone in the Trump White House saw that I recommended them or thought D.O.D. was playing politics,” Esper told the Times in February, referring to the Defense Department.

  • “This was not the case. They were the best qualified. We were doing the right thing.”

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. will do what's necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq, Austin says

    The United States will do what it sees as necessary to defend its interests after a rocket attack last week against Iraq's Ain al-Sada airbase, which hosts American, coalition and Iraqi forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sunday. Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.

  • Accountant faces pressure to turn on Trump in criminal probe

    When lawyers asked Donald Trump more than a decade ago to identify who estimated values on some of his signature properties, he pointed to his longtime accountant, Allen Weisselberg.

  • Susan Rice is burning sage in her West Wing office, once occupied by anti-immigrant hardliner Stephen Miller, used to cleanse a space of negativity

    Susan Rice as a prominent Black Democrat is aware of the symbolism of occupying the office where Miller formulated anti-migrant policies.

  • Three Gaza fishermen killed by apparent Palestinian rocket, rights group says

    Three Palestinian fishermen were killed on Sunday when their boat exploded off the Gaza Strip, a blast that a human rights group said was likely caused by errant Palestinian rocket fire. The Palestinian Center for Human Rights said the boat was two miles offshore when the shell hit and "completely destroyed it". "The center condemns the incident, which indications suggest mostly likely occurred as a result of resistance training," said the statement, referring to Palestinian militant groups.

  • Rush Limbaugh's Death Certificate Reads "Greatest Radio Host of All Time"

    Rush Limbaugh's wife apparently wrote that her late husband was the "greatest radio host of all time" on his death certificate. He passed away on Feb. 17.

  • Read the words that will appear on the exterior of Obama's presidential library in Chicago

    On the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the name given to the events on March 7, 1965 in Selma, Alabama, which included a civil rights march led by the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and the violent response from state police — former President Barack Obama's foundation revealed the text that will appear on the exterior of his planned presidential library in Chicago. The words will come from a speech Obama, the United States' first Black president, gave in Selma on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in 2015. The passage that has been selected reads: "You are America. Unconstrained by habit and convention. Unencumbered by what is, because you’re ready to seize what ought to be. For everywhere in this country, there are first steps to be taken, there’s new ground to cover, there are more bridges to be crossed. And it is you, the young and fearless at heart, the most diverse and educated generation in our history, who the nation is waiting to follow ... America is not the project of any one person. Because the single-most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We The People.' 'We Shall Overcome.' 'Yes We Can.' That word is owned by no one. It belongs to everyone. Oh, what a glorious task we are given, to continually try to improve this great nation of ours." Watch the introductory clip below. On the Bloody Sunday anniversary, Obama unveils that part of his Selma 50th anniversary speech is what will be carved in stone on the exterior of his library: https://t.co/GnraMYGJzp — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' deadly pandemic impatience7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyCOVID's assault on Native Americans

  • Cuomo says resigning due to allegations is "actually anti-democratic"

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was defiant on Sunday, stating again that he would not resign even as more former aides have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The big picture: Cuomo has denied all sexual harassment allegations against him and said that he "never inappropriately touched anybody." He acknowledged in a statement that "some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation." Some of the calls for Cuomo to resign have come from within the Democratic party. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThree women who formerly worked in Cuomo's office, two former male aides, and one of his former press aides have described being berated by the governor with explicit language, being asked about their dating lives, or being uncomfortably touched, and in one instance, kissed without consent, per the Washington Post.What he's saying: "There are some legislators who suggest that I resign because of accusations made against me. ... The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic.""No, there is no way I resign. Let's do the attorney general investigation, let's get the findings, and then we'll go from there.""There is politics in politics," Cuomo said, when asked what he would say to Democrats calling for him to resign, including Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.). "They don't get to hear an allegation and make a determination on the allegation."After Cuomo's Sunday call with reporters, New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) called on the governor to resign, saying in a statement: "We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project." She had previously called for an independent investigation into the allegations."I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in a statement released shortly after Stewart-Cousins'.Between the lines: Most state lawmakers are holding their fire over the allegations and punting to state Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into sexual harassment allegations, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin suggests U.S. could again carry out retaliatory strike after Iraqi base attack

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC News' Martha Raddatz on Sunday that the United States still doesn't have a clear assessment of who may have been behind a rocket attack against Iraq's Ain al-Asad base, which is used by U.S.-led coalition troops, earlier this week. And while Washington intends to make sure they get a firm answer, Austin said " you can expect that the U.S. will always hold people accountable for their acts ... we'll strike, if that's what we think we need to do, at a time and place of our own choosing." Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin tells @martharaddatz the U.S. is "still developing the intelligence" on the recent rocket attack against U.S. forces at Ain al-Asad airbase: "But you can expect that we will always hold people accountable for their acts." https://t.co/UmRcsW7jmz pic.twitter.com/jVKkXTEKi4 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 7, 2021 President Biden previously signed off on airstrikes in retaliation for a similar attack carried out by Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria, a decision that prompted some criticism from congressional Democrats who felt the administration didn't adequately brief lawmakers before moving forward. Austin's comments, however, suggest that such a move could again be in Biden's playbook depending on the outcome of intelligence findings. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' deadly pandemic impatience7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyCOVID's assault on Native Americans

  • Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote

    A far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in Switzerland won a narrow victory in a binding referendum on Sunday instigated by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets. The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a 51.2-48.8% margin, provisional official results showed. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy does not mention Islam directly and also aims to stop violent street protesters from wearing masks, yet local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the burqa ban.

  • Senators Warren, Sanders Unveil Ultra-Millionaire Tax

    Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and several other Democrats unveiled the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act yesterday, aiming to create a fairer economy and capture "a portion of the tremendous windfall...

  • After 70 years, Pentagon identifies remains of Korean War chaplain who received Medal of Honor

    Father Emil Kapaun was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously and is being considered for sainthood by the Roman Catholic Church.

  • Police officer accused of killing George Floyd faces extra charge, with trial set to begin Monday

    The trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of killing George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, is set to begin on Monday despite a late court ruling which added another charge to the indictment. On Friday the Minnesota Appeals Court decreed that the jury must also consider whether Chauvin should be convicted of third-degree murder, which carries a maximum 25-year jail term. Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder, but following a public outcry, prosecutors substituted the more serious offence of second-degree murder, which carries a 40-year maximum jail term, and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors' decision to reinstate the third-degree murder charge was to ensure jurors had "every option" to hold Chauvin liable for Mr Floyd's death, said Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has been advising Mr Floyd's family, Chauvin is one of four officers facing trial in connection with Mr Floyd's death. Three others are accused of aiding and abetting Chauvin.

  • How West Virginia's GOP governor bluntly counters vaccine skepticism

    West Virginia has built a reputation for executing an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout. There are likely a few factors behind this. For instance, independent, local pharmacies have played a large role in creating an easy appointment scheduling system while also having the luxury of having already established trust within the community. But messaging has also been essential, the state's Republican Gov. Jim Justice told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation. Polling suggests the rollout should have been more challenging in a state like West Virginia, which is largely Republican and heavily rural. Brennan showed Justice statistics that found that nearly 40 percent of Republicans and 30 percent of American adults who live in rural areas are hesitant to receive the vaccine. But Justice said his administration and medical experts have been transparent, honest, and direct with West Virginia's population. "I tell them this almost every day — For crying out loud do you really think you're gonna take the vaccine and grow antlers?," he said. "I mean come on, just look at all the medical knowledge that's around you. You gotta be taking the vaccines, and they are." West Virginia Gov. @JimJusticeWV on vaccine hesitancy among political parties: "You got to be truthful and transparent...For crying out loud, do you really think you're going to take the vaccine and grow antlers, I mean come on." pic.twitter.com/EypdFKLCg9 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 7, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRepublicans' deadly pandemic impatience7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyCOVID's assault on Native Americans

  • Aerials show huge blaze after oil facility strike in Syria

    A suspected missile strike on an oil-loading facility used by Turkey-backed opposition forces in northern Syria sparked a massive blaze across a large area where oil tankers are normally parked, aerial and satellite images show. Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey. In a report, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said Russian warships in the Mediterranean had fired three missiles that struck primitive oil refineries and tanker trucks in the region.

  • Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Republican Senator Ted Cruz put a hold late on Friday on President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency to pressure the administration to put tough sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project. The Senate Intelligence Committee this week backed William Burns, a former ambassador to Russia, by a unanimous vote.

  • Michael B. Jordan and Kamala Harris to Hold 'Special Conversation' Ahead of NBA All-Star Game

    TNT will tip off its coverage of this year’s NBA All-Star Game by hosting a special conversation between Vice President Kamala Harris and Michael B. Jordan.

  • Nigeria's 'guns for cows' offer backfires with spate of kidnapped schoolchildren

    As a gangster, arms dealer and kidnapper extraordinaire, Awwalun Daudawa looked like a character beyond reform. Last December, he masterminded one of Nigeria's biggest-ever school kidnappings, abducting more than 300 boys in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. A week later, the boys were freed, amid widespread rumours that Mr Daudawa had been paid a hefty ransom. But having carried out the kidnapping on the President's home turf, many expected him to then be hunted down with a vengeance. Instead, last month, he took advantage of a controversial amnesty scheme, handing his weapons in to officials in nearby Zamfara state and pledging to renounce violence. “I am a changed person now and my plan is to go back to school and become a normal person,” he declared to local journalists, as he and four fellow bandits swore a public oath on the Koran. The amnesty scheme is one of several out recently across north-west Nigeria, with local governors arguing that they are the only way to stem a wave of banditry that has seen 8,000 people killed and kidnapped in the last decade.

  • Carla Wallenda, member of famed high-wire act, dies at 85

    Carla Wallenda, a member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act and the last surviving child of the famed troupe's founder, has died at the age of 85. Carla Wallenda was born on Feb. 13, 1936, and appeared in a newsreel in 1939 as she learned how to walk the wire, with her father and mother, Mati, looking on. “Actually, they carried me across the wire when I was 6 weeks old,” she said in a 2017 interview with a Sarasota TV station. “My father rode the bicycle and my mother sat on his shoulders, holding me and introducing me to the public.”

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life sentences for U.S. students accused of killing policeman

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges after a policeman was killed following a botched drugs sale in Rome. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer. Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.

  • A man’s shooting rampage in South Miami-Dade killed his cousin and shot a dog, cops say

    A Saturday morning argument over smoking marijuana escalated into a shooting rampage that killed a man in a Leisure City living room; forced a man to jump out a second floor window; had another barricading himself with four children; saw a neighbor’s dog get shot; and a woman carjacked while she looked for a Walmart, Miami-Dade police said.